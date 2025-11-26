 Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale: Gaurav Khanna Becomes First Finalist Of The Season?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale: Gaurav Khanna Becomes First Finalist Of The Season?

Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale: Gaurav Khanna Becomes First Finalist Of The Season?

As Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale approaches, reports claim that Gaurav Khanna has won Ticket to Finale and may also become the house's last captain. While fans celebrate his achievement, many are divided online, criticizing the decision and calling it 'fixed.' Netizens believe Gaurav's win was a well-planned move by the makers to favor television's popular face.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale | Instagram

With each passing episode, Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its grand finale. But tonight's (November 26) episode raises the stakes as one contestant will secure the coveted 'Ticket to Finale'. According to reports, television's highly acclaimed star Gaurav Khanna may be the one to earn a direct spot in the finale.

As per BBTak's report, Gaurav has won the 'Ticket to Finale.' Besides this, he will also reportedly be made the 'last captain' of the house. This report has left fans divided on the internet. Many believe that Gaurav has been directly sent to the finale episode as he is the face of television.

A user reacted, "Sahi hai show mein contribution na do…aur colors face hone k waze se direct ticket to finale b utha lo (sic)." Another called his win to be "Very well planned by maker's #BigBoss19 (sic)." "Zero contribution pe bhi finale kya hi gazab fixing chal rahi hai (sic), wrote another disappointed fan.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Come Together; Netizens Wonder If A Reunion Episode Is Being Shot -...
article-image

Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Task

FPJ Shorts
Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC's World Cup Special Episode After Wedding & Cheating Controversy
Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC's World Cup Special Episode After Wedding & Cheating Controversy
OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India On December 17: What To Expect
OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India On December 17: What To Expect
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Hails BharatGen As India’s First Sovereign Multilingual AI-Driven LLM
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Hails BharatGen As India’s First Sovereign Multilingual AI-Driven LLM
State Bank Of India Gears Up To Achieve 3% Net Interest Margin Guidance Even If RBI Decides To Slash Repo Rate: Chairman C S Setty
State Bank Of India Gears Up To Achieve 3% Net Interest Margin Guidance Even If RBI Decides To Slash Repo Rate: Chairman C S Setty

In the Ticket to Finale Task, the Garden area unveils the Well of Destiny, a magical challenge where only the one who keeps the well 'happy' can win. Contestants must carry a stick across their shoulders with two bowls of red water and green water, walking continuously without stopping while maintaining perfect balance.

Spill the red water past the green line, and you're eliminated, this is what task says. It is played over three intense rounds, with one contender exiting in each. Only the one who protects their red water till the very end will secure the coveted Ticket to the Finale.

Round 1- Malti eliminated Farrhana

Round 2- Farrhana eliminated Pranit

Round 3- Tanya eliminated Ashnoor

Watch Bigg Boss 19 every Monday to Sunday, 9 pm onwards on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malaika Arora SPOTTED With Rumoured BF Harsh Mehta At Mumbai Airport, Duo Exits In Same Car Despite...

Malaika Arora SPOTTED With Rumoured BF Harsh Mehta At Mumbai Airport, Duo Exits In Same Car Despite...

Stranger Things Season 5 OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch The Duffer Brothers' Most...

Stranger Things Season 5 OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch The Duffer Brothers' Most...

Kunal Kamra Sparks Political Outrage After Wearing T-Shirt Mocking RSS; BJP & Shiv Sena Demand...

Kunal Kamra Sparks Political Outrage After Wearing T-Shirt Mocking RSS; BJP & Shiv Sena Demand...

Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale: Gaurav Khanna Becomes First Finalist Of The Season?

Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale: Gaurav Khanna Becomes First Finalist Of The Season?

'Duniya Rakhun Jooton Ke...': Palash Muchhal's Old Video With Natasa Stankovic Goes VIRAL Amid...

'Duniya Rakhun Jooton Ke...': Palash Muchhal's Old Video With Natasa Stankovic Goes VIRAL Amid...