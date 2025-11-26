Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale: Gaurav Khanna Becomes First Finalist Of The Season?

Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale | Instagram

With each passing episode, Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its grand finale. But tonight's (November 26) episode raises the stakes as one contestant will secure the coveted 'Ticket to Finale'. According to reports, television's highly acclaimed star Gaurav Khanna may be the one to earn a direct spot in the finale.

As per BBTak's report, Gaurav has won the 'Ticket to Finale.' Besides this, he will also reportedly be made the 'last captain' of the house. This report has left fans divided on the internet. Many believe that Gaurav has been directly sent to the finale episode as he is the face of television.

Meet FIRST CONFIRMED FINALIST of Bigg Boss 19 - Gaurav Khanna pic.twitter.com/PafEgAvDlh — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2025

A user reacted, "Sahi hai show mein contribution na do…aur colors face hone k waze se direct ticket to finale b utha lo (sic)." Another called his win to be "Very well planned by maker's #BigBoss19 (sic)." "Zero contribution pe bhi finale kya hi gazab fixing chal rahi hai (sic), wrote another disappointed fan.

This is wat happens wen it is pre decided!He did not play a game that is win-worthy!If he were nt a fixed winner,he wud have played a game which convinced even the neutral audience,that he deserved to win the trophy but sitting and warming up the sofas is no winning! #BiggBoss19 — Kirti (@kirtibgl) November 25, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Ticket To Finale Task

In the Ticket to Finale Task, the Garden area unveils the Well of Destiny, a magical challenge where only the one who keeps the well 'happy' can win. Contestants must carry a stick across their shoulders with two bowls of red water and green water, walking continuously without stopping while maintaining perfect balance.

Spill the red water past the green line, and you're eliminated, this is what task says. It is played over three intense rounds, with one contender exiting in each. Only the one who protects their red water till the very end will secure the coveted Ticket to the Finale.

Round 1- Malti eliminated Farrhana

Round 2- Farrhana eliminated Pranit

Round 3- Tanya eliminated Ashnoor

