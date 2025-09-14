Urvashi Rautela & Mimi Chakraborty Summoned By ED In Betting App Case

Urvashi Rautela / Mimi Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and former TMC MP and Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing 1xBet betting case. Mimi has been asked to appear at the ED headquarters in Delhi on September 15, and Urvashi has been asked to appear on September 16.

According to India Today, ED sources confirmed the news and said, “Both have been asked to appear at the ED office in the 1xBet app case.”

Earlier, former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan, were also summoned to appear before ED. Raina had appeared at the ED office in Delhi on August 13, and Shikhar Dhawan had appeared a few days ago on September 4.

Neither Urvashi nor Mimi have shared any statement regarding the same.

Urvashi Rautela Upcoming Movies

Urvashi will next be seen in Kasoor 2 which stars Aftab Shivadasani and Jassie Gill. The actress is reportedly also a part of Welcome To The Jungle, but there's no official announcement about.

Earlier this year, she was seen in the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, and more than her performance in the movie, Urvashi made it to the headlines because of the interviews that she gave after the release of the film.

She was also seen in Sunny Deol starrer in Jaat in which she featured in a dance number.

Mimi Chakraborty Upcoming Movies

Meanwhile, Mimi is gearing up for the release of her next Bengali film titled Raktabeej 2. It is slated to release on September 26, 2025. The movie is a sequel to the 2023 release Raktabeej, and also stars Anupam Roy.