 Emotional Moment: Watch Urvashi Rautela Walk Down Miss Universe India Ramp 10 Years After Her Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleEmotional Moment: Watch Urvashi Rautela Walk Down Miss Universe India Ramp 10 Years After Her Win

Emotional Moment: Watch Urvashi Rautela Walk Down Miss Universe India Ramp 10 Years After Her Win

A heartwarming highlight of Miss Universe India 2025 was when Urvashi walked hand in hand with the newly crowned queen, Manika Vishwakarma.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela added another proud chapter to her journey as she judged Miss Universe India 2025 in Jaipur. What makes this moment historic is that she became the only actress to judge the pageant three years in a row, a feat no other Indian celebrity has achieved.

This milestone coincides with her 10th golden year in the entertainment industry, making the celebration all the more special. Talking about the occasion, she stated in her Instagram post: "From being the only woman to win Miss Universe 🇮🇳 twice, to judging Miss Universe & Miss universe 🇮🇳 thrice officially. My journey is India’s journey of beauty, power, and pride. Tonight, I don’t just see contestants. I see the future of my beloved India."

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Styles Chic Black Suit With ₹3.94 Crore Watch At Son Aryan's 'The Ba***ds Of...
article-image

Urvashi at Miss Universe India 2025

At the grand Miss Universe India 2025, Urvashi stunned in a sparkling silver corset-style top paired with a sleek black skirt, accessorised with diamond jewels and statement gloves. A heartwarming highlight of the night was when Urvashi walked hand in hand with the newly crowned queen, Manika Vishwakarma.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Read Also
This Answer Earned Manika Vishwakarma Miss Universe India 2025 Title
article-image

Meet the Miss Universe India 2025: Manika Vishwakarma

On August 18, the pink city of Jaipur crowned a new beauty queen as Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan won the title of Miss Universe India 2025. She received the crown from last year’s winner, Rhea Singha, and is now set to represent India at the iconic 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.

Read Also
Who Is Manika Vishwakarma? Meet 23-Year-Old Miss Universe India 2025 Winner From Rajasthan
article-image

The 23-year-old hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and is currently based in Delhi. A political science and economics student, she is also a classical dancer, painter, and NCC graduate. Furthermore, Manika is also the founder of Neuronova, an initiative that promotes awareness of neurodivergence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

First Time In India! Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger Opens At Delhi Airport; Here's What You'll Find...

First Time In India! Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger Opens At Delhi Airport; Here's What You'll Find...

Mumbai This Weekend: From RD Burman Night To India's First-Ever Donut Rave, Top Events In The City

Mumbai This Weekend: From RD Burman Night To India's First-Ever Donut Rave, Top Events In The City

Edlers Must Pass On The Rich Wisdom To The Next Generation

Edlers Must Pass On The Rich Wisdom To The Next Generation

Absolutely Gorgeous! Suhana Khan Stuns In D&G Corset-Style Ensemble At 'Big Brother's Big Day'

Absolutely Gorgeous! Suhana Khan Stuns In D&G Corset-Style Ensemble At 'Big Brother's Big Day'

Struggling With Old-Age Health Problems? 4 Ayurvedic Ways Senior Citizens Can Stay Fit

Struggling With Old-Age Health Problems? 4 Ayurvedic Ways Senior Citizens Can Stay Fit