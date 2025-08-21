Emotional Moment: Watch Urvashi Rautela Walk Down Miss Universe India Ramp 10 Years After Her Win

Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela added another proud chapter to her journey as she judged Miss Universe India 2025 in Jaipur. What makes this moment historic is that she became the only actress to judge the pageant three years in a row, a feat no other Indian celebrity has achieved.

This milestone coincides with her 10th golden year in the entertainment industry, making the celebration all the more special. Talking about the occasion, she stated in her Instagram post: "From being the only woman to win Miss Universe 🇮🇳 twice, to judging Miss Universe & Miss universe 🇮🇳 thrice officially. My journey is India’s journey of beauty, power, and pride. Tonight, I don’t just see contestants. I see the future of my beloved India."

Urvashi at Miss Universe India 2025

At the grand Miss Universe India 2025, Urvashi stunned in a sparkling silver corset-style top paired with a sleek black skirt, accessorised with diamond jewels and statement gloves. A heartwarming highlight of the night was when Urvashi walked hand in hand with the newly crowned queen, Manika Vishwakarma.

Meet the Miss Universe India 2025: Manika Vishwakarma

On August 18, the pink city of Jaipur crowned a new beauty queen as Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan won the title of Miss Universe India 2025. She received the crown from last year’s winner, Rhea Singha, and is now set to represent India at the iconic 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.

The 23-year-old hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and is currently based in Delhi. A political science and economics student, she is also a classical dancer, painter, and NCC graduate. Furthermore, Manika is also the founder of Neuronova, an initiative that promotes awareness of neurodivergence.