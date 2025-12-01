Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Lady Love: What's Their Secret To 15 Years Of Happy Marriage

Manoj Bajpayee, the powerhouse performer adored for his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man, is known for portraying complex characters juggling national duty with family chaos. But away from the high-stakes drama of the screen, his real love story is surprisingly calm, grounded and inspiring.

Recently, during an intimate conversation with Karishma Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee reflected on his relationship with wife Shabana Raza. The couple, who have been married for over 15 years, have built a bond that he describes as “almost conflict-free”.

“Humility Is the Real Strength in Marriage”

Sharing what keeps their relationship strong, the actor said that true love isn’t easy, it demands effort and emotional clarity. “Love is difficult. You need to shed your ego, your arrogance, everything about yourself. Only then can you stay long in a strong marriage, he said.”

His words highlight a universal truth, relationships thrive not on perfection but on patience, mutual respect, and the willingness to grow together. Fans often see him tackling marital struggles on screen, but in reality, he believes in peace, understanding, and letting love lead.

Who Is Shabana Raza?

Shabana Raza, earlier known by her screen name Neha, was once a familiar face in Bollywood. She made a notable debut opposite Bobby Deol in the 1998 film Kareeb and featured in movies like Fiza, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Rahul, Aatma and Acid Factory.

However, she stepped away from acting in 2009, choosing to prioritise her personal life. Speaking in a 2024 interview with TOI, Shabana revealed that her mother’s cancer diagnosis after marriage shifted her focus entirely toward family and motherhood.

A Mother First

Shabana and Manoj welcomed their daughter, Ava, in 2011. Though she briefly considered returning to the screen, she realised motherhood was a responsibility she didn’t want to divide.

She expressed that her daughter is her world, and one parent had to remain fully present at home. Over time, she also found fulfillment in collaborative creative work, including co-producing Manoj Bajpayee’s film Bhaiyya Ji.