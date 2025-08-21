Shah Rukh Khan Styles Chic Black Suit With ₹3.94 Crore Watch At Son Aryan's 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Mumbai Event

ARK at son Aryan's Mumbai event | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

When it comes to making a statement, Shah Rukh Khan never misses a beat – even when it's just an all-black look. The superstar turned heads at the Mumbai preview launch of Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, proving yet again why he is the undisputed king of style.

Shah Rukh Khan stuns in luxe black look

For his son’s big day, SRK walked in an all-black tailored piece that oozed sophistication with his effortless charm. The ensemble featured a sharp black silk jacket with notch lapels, structured shoulders, and a double-breasted closure.

Ditching the shirt for a bolder vibe, he paired it with straight-fit black trousers. His close-cropped haircut and neatly trimmed beard added to the sleek aesthetic.

While his look was chic on its own, the real showstopper was his ultra-rare Audemars Piguet Jules Audemars Minute Repeater Platinum Skeleton Dial watch. Featuring a platinum case, skeleton dial, manual movement, and crocodile leather strap, the timepiece elevated his look into pure luxury. According to the popular Instagram page Watch Spotter, SRK’s watch is estimated at a jaw-dropping Rs 3.94 crore.

Aryan Khan's debut look

Marking his first big step as a director, Aryan Khan opted for a classic all-black suit. He donned a tailored blazer over a partially unbuttoned shirt, paired with matching trousers and dress shoes. With his slicked-back hair and a refined watch of his own, Aryan perfectly embodied his father’s suave energy.

About The Ba**ds Of Bollywood

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is a satirical take on the film industry, featuring stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal, with cameos from Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan. Backed by Netflix, the show will premiere on September 18, 2025.