 Shah Rukh Khan Styles Chic Black Suit With ₹3.94 Crore Watch At Son Aryan's 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Mumbai Event
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShah Rukh Khan Styles Chic Black Suit With ₹3.94 Crore Watch At Son Aryan's 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Mumbai Event

Shah Rukh Khan Styles Chic Black Suit With ₹3.94 Crore Watch At Son Aryan's 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Mumbai Event

Shah Rukh Khan turned heads in a chic black suit and luxe watch at the Mumbai preview launch of Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, proving yet again why he is the undisputed king of style.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
ARK at son Aryan's Mumbai event | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

When it comes to making a statement, Shah Rukh Khan never misses a beat – even when it's just an all-black look. The superstar turned heads at the Mumbai preview launch of Aryan Khan’s much-awaited directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, proving yet again why he is the undisputed king of style.

Shah Rukh Khan stuns in luxe black look

For his son’s big day, SRK walked in an all-black tailored piece that oozed sophistication with his effortless charm. The ensemble featured a sharp black silk jacket with notch lapels, structured shoulders, and a double-breasted closure.

Ditching the shirt for a bolder vibe, he paired it with straight-fit black trousers. His close-cropped haircut and neatly trimmed beard added to the sleek aesthetic.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Ganesh Mandals Take Insurance Measures To Ensure Devotee Safety
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
Mumbai News: Advocates Decry ‘Pathetic, Unhygienic’ Conditions At Old Secretariat Annex Building; Say Complaints To BMC And PWD Ignored
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
PM Modi To Visit Kolkata To Inaugurate Several Projects On August 22
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Punjab News: Inter-state Cybercrime Racket Busted; 4 Held With ₹10 Lakh Cash
Read Also
Burgers, Pizza & BBQ Chicken? What Hrithik Roshan's Cheat Meal Looks Like
article-image

While his look was chic on its own, the real showstopper was his ultra-rare Audemars Piguet Jules Audemars Minute Repeater Platinum Skeleton Dial watch. Featuring a platinum case, skeleton dial, manual movement, and crocodile leather strap, the timepiece elevated his look into pure luxury. According to the popular Instagram page Watch Spotter, SRK’s watch is estimated at a jaw-dropping Rs 3.94 crore.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Wears ₹13.38 Lakh Rolex Watch In His National Award-Winning Speech Video
article-image

Aryan Khan's debut look

Marking his first big step as a director, Aryan Khan opted for a classic all-black suit. He donned a tailored blazer over a partially unbuttoned shirt, paired with matching trousers and dress shoes. With his slicked-back hair and a refined watch of his own, Aryan perfectly embodied his father’s suave energy.

Read Also
Luxurious Lifestyle Of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan! Inside His Luxe Cars, Plush Properties & Net...
article-image

About The Ba**ds Of Bollywood

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is a satirical take on the film industry, featuring stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, and Raghav Juyal, with cameos from Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan. Backed by Netflix, the show will premiere on September 18, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

First Time In India! Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger Opens At Delhi Airport; Here's What You'll Find...

First Time In India! Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger Opens At Delhi Airport; Here's What You'll Find...

Mumbai This Weekend: From RD Burman Night To India's First-Ever Donut Rave, Top Events In The City

Mumbai This Weekend: From RD Burman Night To India's First-Ever Donut Rave, Top Events In The City

Edlers Must Pass On The Rich Wisdom To The Next Generation

Edlers Must Pass On The Rich Wisdom To The Next Generation

Absolutely Gorgeous! Suhana Khan Stuns In D&G Corset-Style Ensemble At 'Big Brother's Big Day'

Absolutely Gorgeous! Suhana Khan Stuns In D&G Corset-Style Ensemble At 'Big Brother's Big Day'

Struggling With Old-Age Health Problems? 4 Ayurvedic Ways Senior Citizens Can Stay Fit

Struggling With Old-Age Health Problems? 4 Ayurvedic Ways Senior Citizens Can Stay Fit