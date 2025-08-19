This Answer Earned Manika Vishwakarma Miss Universe India 2025 Title

At the glittering Miss Universe India 2025 finale in Jaipur last night, 23-year-old Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan emerged as the new pagent queen, where she not only walked away with the crown but also with admiration for her thoughtful words. Crowned by outgoing queen Rhea Singha, Manika now gears up to represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.

What was Manika Vishwakarma's final question at Miss Universe India 2025?

For the final round, Manika was asked a challenging question: “If you had to choose between advocating for women's education or immediate economic aid for impoverished families, which one would you prioritise and why? How would you address the counterarguments?”

It was a tricky balance of education versus urgent economic relief and all eyes were on Manika as she delivered her answer.

Manika’s winning answer

With confidence and clarity, the Miss Universe India 2025 stated: "Two sides of the coin. On one side, where we have seen that women have been deprived of basic rights, such as education, for as long as we can remember. On the other side, we see the result of this deprivation: impoverished families. Fifty percent of our population has been denied the basic amenity that could change their lives. If I have to, I would choose the option of women's education."

Defending her stance, Manika added, "I would advocate for it because it would not just change the life of one person; it would change the entire strata of the future of this country, of this world. While both issues are important, it is about taking actions that can help in the long run."

About Manika Vishwakarma

Manika Vishwakarma, 23, hails from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and is currently based in Delhi. A Political Science and Economics student, she is also a classical dancer, painter, and NCC graduate. Furthermore, Manika is also the founder of Neuronova, an initiative that promotes awareness of neurodivergence.