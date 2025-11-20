 Anupamaa Written Update, November 20: Will Anupama's Dance Ranis Reunite For Performance In Mumbai?
In today's episode of Anupamaa (November 20), Anupama will be seen visiting a shooting set, as per the promo. She might explore acting as a career after receiving a compliment from one of the directors. In the upcoming episode, we will also find out whether Ishani and Pari can adjust to life in Mumbai.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Anupamaa | YouTube

In today’s episode of Anupamaa (November 20), Ishani and Pari are introduced to the people Anupama knows in Mumbai. Both are shocked to learn that in Mumbai they must fill their own bucket for a shower. With no other option, they follow Anupama’s instructions.

Later, Prem and Rahi share a sweet romantic moment. Prem encourages his wife to continue her studies and urges her to fill out the admission form. While they dance to a romantic song, the form slips away and lands near Motiba and Mahi. When Motiba discovers that Rahi plans to study further, she immediately disapproves. Expressing her concern, Motiba asks who will manage the household chores if Rahi goes to college. Rahi reassures her that the household work will not be affected, as she has chosen a correspondence course and won’t need to attend college regularly.

Motiba then tells Rahi to seek Parag’s permission. When Mahi tries to intervene, Prem asks her to stay out of the matter and show respect since Rahi is older. When Rahi approaches Parag, he grants his approval, which leaves Motiba uncomfortable and displeased.

article-image

Later in the episode, we see Ishani and Pari trying to adjust to the small Mumbai house. To Anupama’s delight, her Dance Rani friends, Jaspreet and Bharti, have bought their old residence and even added Anupama’s name to the property. This gesture brings tears to Anupama’s eyes and makes her realise the importance of having a home of their own.

When Ishani and Pari demand their own room and cupboard, Jaspreet and Bharti bluntly tell them they can leave the house if they are not comfortable. This prompts Anupama to urge her granddaughters to adjust and take responsibility for household tasks. She firmly states that she will not let them return, no matter how hard they try to complicate her journey in Mumbai, so they should learn and adapt to the situation.

Anupama also learns that her Dance Rani team is no longer united. Will she be able to bring them back together? In the upcoming episode, we will find out whether the Dance Rani team reunites for their performance invitation.

Anupamaa November 20 Episode

In the promo, Anupama is seen visiting a set in Mumbai. One of her friends teaches dance in the movies. It seems that Anupama might find her dream come true moment in Mumbai. New episodes of Anupamaa air every day on Star Plus at 10 pm, while the latest episodes are also available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

