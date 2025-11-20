Anupamaa Written Update, November 20: Will Anupama's Dance Ranis Reunite For Performance In Mumbai?

Anupamaa | YouTube

In today’s episode of Anupamaa (November 20), Ishani and Pari are introduced to the people Anupama knows in Mumbai. Both are shocked to learn that in Mumbai they must fill their own bucket for a shower. With no other option, they follow Anupama’s instructions.

Later, Prem and Rahi share a sweet romantic moment. Prem encourages his wife to continue her studies and urges her to fill out the admission form. While they dance to a romantic song, the form slips away and lands near Motiba and Mahi. When Motiba discovers that Rahi plans to study further, she immediately disapproves. Expressing her concern, Motiba asks who will manage the household chores if Rahi goes to college. Rahi reassures her that the household work will not be affected, as she has chosen a correspondence course and won’t need to attend college regularly.

Motiba then tells Rahi to seek Parag’s permission. When Mahi tries to intervene, Prem asks her to stay out of the matter and show respect since Rahi is older. When Rahi approaches Parag, he grants his approval, which leaves Motiba uncomfortable and displeased.

Later in the episode, we see Ishani and Pari trying to adjust to the small Mumbai house. To Anupama’s delight, her Dance Rani friends, Jaspreet and Bharti, have bought their old residence and even added Anupama’s name to the property. This gesture brings tears to Anupama’s eyes and makes her realise the importance of having a home of their own.

When Ishani and Pari demand their own room and cupboard, Jaspreet and Bharti bluntly tell them they can leave the house if they are not comfortable. This prompts Anupama to urge her granddaughters to adjust and take responsibility for household tasks. She firmly states that she will not let them return, no matter how hard they try to complicate her journey in Mumbai, so they should learn and adapt to the situation.

Anupama also learns that her Dance Rani team is no longer united. Will she be able to bring them back together? In the upcoming episode, we will find out whether the Dance Rani team reunites for their performance invitation.

In the promo, Anupama is seen visiting a set in Mumbai. One of her friends teaches dance in the movies. It seems that Anupama might find her dream come true moment in Mumbai.