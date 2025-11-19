 Anupamaa Written Update, November 19: New Trouble For Anupama As Kotharis Plan To Demolish Mumbai's Chawl
In today's episode of Anupamaa (November 19), Ishani and Pari, initially hesitant, agree to accompany Anupama to Mumbai. Before leaving, Anupama bids farewell to everyone, assures them she will handle the situation, and asks the girls' parents to call only after consulting her. After her departure, the Shah family misses her deeply, while Rahi turns her focus toward continuing her education.

In today's (November 19) episode of Anupamaa, Ansh and Rahi try to cheer up Ishani and Pari while convincing them to go to Mumbai. They also try to convince them to leave behind their past and move on in life. Meanwhile, Pari asks Rahi whether Raja still loves her. Rahi refuses to give any answer and suggests Pari to take a break from the situation.

On the other hand, Ansh apologises to Prem and explains that he accidentally pushed Prarthana and had no intention of hurting her. Prem accepts his apology and advises him to think carefully before reacting to any situation.

Before going to Mumbai, Anupama does the arti.

Meanwhile, Rahi decides to focus on continuing her education, encouraged and supported by her husband, Prem.

When Anupama reaches Mumbai, she takes Ishani and Pari to the place where they will be staying. Seeing the small houses, both of them wonder if it is the servants’ quarters. Later, Anupama clarifies that it is actually their home and they will be living there. Seeing people fight for water in Mumbai gives ick to Pari and Ishani, but at the same time, Anupama is reminded of the old time. Everyone is happy seeing Anupama come to Mumbai.

On the other hand, Parag and Gautam have a meeting regarding the business plan. They plan to expand their real estate business to Mumbai. Motiba then suggests that they should demolish the Mumbai chawl and build their office on that land. It seems that another chaos is waiting for Anupama to handle as the Kotharis plan to demolish the chawl.

Anupamaa November 20 Episode

In the promo, Anupamaa is seen enjoying their life in Mumbai. Will she be seen starting her acting career?

Let us further wait for the new episodes to air to know what happens ahead.

