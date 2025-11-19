Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches PM Modi's Feet At Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Birth Centenary Celebrations In Andhra Pradesh—VIDEO

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, November 19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G. Kishan Reddy, among others, were also present.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Touches PM Modi's Feet

The 52-year-old actress delivered a powerful speech on caste and religion, stating that "there is only one caste, the caste of humanity." Her words were met with applause from everyone at the celebrations. After the speech, Aishwarya respectfully touched PM Modi's feet and received his blessings, as he placed his hand on her head and joined hands with her in a warm gesture. She wore a yellow ethnic outfit for the occasion.

Check out the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Heartfelt Speech

"There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent," the actress said.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, Aishwarya said, "I extend a heartfelt thank you to PM Narendra Modi ji for being here with us today and for honouring this special occasion. I am looking forward to listening to your wise words, which are always impactful and inspiring, to enthral us today."

She continued, "Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami's message that true leadership is service, and service to man is service to God..."

Sri Sathya Sai Baba passed away on April 24, 2011, in Puttaparthi, at the age of 84, due to multi-organ failure.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Work Front

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. It served as a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan: I and was directed by Mani Ratnam.

Aishwarya is yet to announce a new project.