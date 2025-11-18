Anupamaa Written Update, November 18: Rahi Decides To Complete Her Education As Anupama Goes To Mumbai

Anupamaa | YouTube

In today’s episode of Anupamaa (November 18), Anupama is seen bringing Pari and Ishani's packed bags with her as she decides they will also be going to Mumbai. After much persuasion, she convinces the family that they should go to Mumbai in order to move on from their past. She further reassures their parents that she has taken this decision after careful consideration.

Anupama warns Ishani and Pari that if they refuse to come with her, she will no longer intervene in any of their matters. Initially, both of them throw a tantrum and refuse to go to Mumbai, but after a lengthy discussion they finally agree.

Meanwhile, Motiba tells Raja that he must make every decision in his life only after consulting them. When asked where he went the previous night, Mahi intervenes and claims that Anupama must have called him to persuade him to withdraw the case. This infuriates Raja, who snaps back, saying that Anupama and Pari are right in their stance. He further declares that from now on, he will live his life on his own terms.

Motiba then asks Mita to find a new girl for Raja, suggesting that he should remarry once the divorce is confirmed. On the other hand, Mahi attempts to manipulate Motiba by saying that Anupama wants to break Ishani and Pari’s relationship with the family. Mita asks whether the divorce will be finalised if Pari goes to Mumbai, and Motiba confirms that the divorce will go ahead at any cost.

Meanwhile, Rahi announces that she wants to continue her studies and assures Anupama that she will persuade Motiba to agree. Anupama advises her to pursue her education once she has the family’s approval.

Anupamaa November 19 Episode

In the promo, Anupama arrives in Mumbai with Ishani and Pari. Shortly after reaching the city, Pari calls out to a fisherwoman, prompting Anupama to scold her. She explains that independent women are not only those who work in offices, but also those who do such labour-intensive jobs. Anupama then instructs Pari to apologise to the fisherwoman.