Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, after two years of marriage. A month later, on Wednesday, November 19, the new parents revealed their newborn’s name: Neer.

Parineeti and Raghav shared the baby's first adorable glimpse and, with a heartfelt caption that read, "Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless."

Parineeti and Raghav's son name Neer, is a combination of their names.

What Does Neer Mean?

The Sanskrit phrase Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam—tatra eva Neer can be interpreted as follows: Jalasya rūpam- The form or appearance of water, Premasya svarūpam- The true nature or essence of love, Tatra eva Neer- There itself is water

The Sanskrit phrase reflects water's form and love's true essence.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy

On October 19, Parineeti and Raghav shared a creative post featuring a crib photo to announce the arrival of their baby boy, writing:, "He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav."

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Pregnancy Announcement

In August, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to announce that they are having their first baby. The two shared an adorable picture of a round cake with the message "1 + 1 = 3" along with two small golden footprints beneath it. The next clip showed Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park holding hands.

The parents-to-be captioned the post: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate yet elegant ceremony in Delhi, attended by close friends and family.