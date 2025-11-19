 Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentParineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means

Actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, welcomed their first child, a son, on October 19. On Wednesday, they shared the baby's first adorable glimpse and revealed his name: "Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam—tatra eva Neer. We named him 'Neer'— pure, divine, limitless." The Sanskrit phrase symbolises water's form and love's true essence

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband Raghav Chadha welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, after two years of marriage. A month later, on Wednesday, November 19, the new parents revealed their newborn’s name: Neer.

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer

Parineeti and Raghav shared the baby's first adorable glimpse and, with a heartfelt caption that read, "Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam — tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘𝗡𝗲𝗲𝗿’ — pure, divine, limitless."

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
On Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary, Congress Recalls Her Decisive Leadership From Green Revolution To 1971 War During Tribute In Delhi
On Indira Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary, Congress Recalls Her Decisive Leadership From Green Revolution To 1971 War During Tribute In Delhi
Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?
Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Result Announced; What's Next?
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes ₹1.16 Crore Heroin; 2 Drug Suppliers Arrested In Andheri
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes ₹1.16 Crore Heroin; 2 Drug Suppliers Arrested In Andheri
'123456' Emerges As India’s Most Common Password, Topping The List For Second Consecutive Year
'123456' Emerges As India’s Most Common Password, Topping The List For Second Consecutive Year
Read Also
'From Girlfriend, Wife To Mother...': Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra's Baby Bump, Shares...
article-image

Parineeti and Raghav's son name Neer, is a combination of their names.

What Does Neer Mean?

The Sanskrit phrase Jalasya rūpam, premasya svarūpam—tatra eva Neer can be interpreted as follows: Jalasya rūpam- The form or appearance of water, Premasya svarūpam- The true nature or essence of love, Tatra eva Neer- There itself is water

The Sanskrit phrase reflects water's form and love's true essence.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy

On October 19, Parineeti and Raghav shared a creative post featuring a crib photo to announce the arrival of their baby boy, writing:, "He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav."

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Pregnancy Announcement

In August, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to announce that they are having their first baby. The two shared an adorable picture of a round cake with the message "1 + 1 = 3" along with two small golden footprints beneath it. The next clip showed Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park holding hands.

The parents-to-be captioned the post: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate yet elegant ceremony in Delhi, attended by close friends and family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19: Fire Accident During Ghoomar Sparks Chaos As...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19: Fire Accident During Ghoomar Sparks Chaos As...

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Name Their Baby Boy Neer—Here's What It Means

FIR Filed Against SS Rajamouli For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments Over Controversial Lord Hanuman...

FIR Filed Against SS Rajamouli For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments Over Controversial Lord Hanuman...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 19: New Trouble For Anupama As Kotharis Plan To Demolish Mumbai's...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 19: New Trouble For Anupama As Kotharis Plan To Demolish Mumbai's...

Shriya Saran Warns Fans About Imposter Using Her Identity On WhatsApp Number '7676361162' Pretending...

Shriya Saran Warns Fans About Imposter Using Her Identity On WhatsApp Number '7676361162' Pretending...