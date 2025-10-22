'From Girlfriend, Wife To Mother...': Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra's Baby Bump, Shares Unseen Photos On Her 37th Birthday

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, the new mommy in town, turned 37 on Wednesday, October 22. The actress was showered with love, including a heartfelt wish from her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, which dated back to her pregnancy days.

Raghav Chadha Wishes Parineeti Chopra On 37th Birthday

Sharing the photos, Raghav wrote, "Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town. What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy."

In the first image, Raghav was seen kissing Parineeti's baby bump, while in the next, he playfully placed his ear on it. Other pictures captured the couple beaming with radiant smiles as they posed for the camera.

Check out the photos:

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Sharma's Official Announcement

On Sunday, October 19, Parineeti and Raghav welcomed their son.

Sharing the arrival of their baby boy in a joint statement on Sunday afternoon, the duo wrote, "He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything...With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav."

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's Pregnancy Announcement

In August, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to announce that they are having their first baby. The two shared an adorable picture of a round cake with the message "1 + 1 = 3" along with two small golden footprints beneath it. The next clip showed Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park holding hands.

The parents-to-be captioned the post: “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate yet elegant ceremony in Delhi, attended by close friends and family.

They got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.