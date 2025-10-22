 Manushi Chhillar Says She Did NOT Feel Ready For Kufar Shoot With Diljit Dosanjh: 'Had Just Recovered From Flu...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentManushi Chhillar Says She Did NOT Feel Ready For Kufar Shoot With Diljit Dosanjh: 'Had Just Recovered From Flu...'

Manushi Chhillar Says She Did NOT Feel Ready For Kufar Shoot With Diljit Dosanjh: 'Had Just Recovered From Flu...'

Manushi Chhillar recently starred in Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s music video Kufar from his 2025 album Aura. Sharing photos on Instagram, she revealed, "I had just recovered from the flu…From learning the choreography in 6 hours to putting the costumes together in half a day, it was exhausting, exciting, and completely worth it."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
article-image

Actress-model Manushi Chhillar recently starred in Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s music video Kufar from his highly anticipated 2025 album Aura. Days after the song became a hit, Manushi shared a heartfelt note, recalling how she had just recovered from the flu and didn’t feel ready to face the camera, especially in the bold, sizzling outfits showcased in the video.

Manushi Chhillar's Heartfelt Post After Starring In Kufar

Sharing photos from Kufar on her Instagram handle, Manushi wrote on Wednesday, "Sometimes the most spontaneous moments turn into the most memorable ones. I had just recovered from the flu, hadn’t been working out, and honestly didn’t feel ready in any way to be in front of the camera, especially in this avatar! But when Diljit’s song came along, everyone around me had so much confidence in me."

Check out Manushi Chhillar's post:

FPJ Shorts
OnlyFans Paid $25 Billion To Creators Since Its 2016 Launch, Says CEO Keily Blair - VIDEO
OnlyFans Paid $25 Billion To Creators Since Its 2016 Launch, Says CEO Keily Blair - VIDEO
Team India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Sai Baba's Divine Blessings At Shirdi Ahead Of Australia Series; Video
Team India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Sai Baba's Divine Blessings At Shirdi Ahead Of Australia Series; Video
'Took Only 25 Minutes For 17 Km': Viral Reddit Video Of Empty Mumbai Roads During Diwali Sparks Debate On Traffic & Migrant Population | VIDEO
'Took Only 25 Minutes For 17 Km': Viral Reddit Video Of Empty Mumbai Roads During Diwali Sparks Debate On Traffic & Migrant Population | VIDEO
Imran Khan Slams Army Chief Asim Munir, Says Pakistan Turned Into 'Hard State' By Force
Imran Khan Slams Army Chief Asim Munir, Says Pakistan Turned Into 'Hard State' By Force
Read Also
'What The F*ck Is Going On?': Diljit Dosanjh, Manushi Chhillar SLAMMED For 'Sexualising' Yoga In New...
article-image

Manushi Chhillar: 'It Was All Such A Whirlwind'

Further, she added, "From learning the choreography in 6 hours to putting the costumes together in half a day, it was all such a whirlwind… and before I knew it, we were on set shooting! It was exhausting, exciting, and completely worth it, a reminder that sometimes you just have to trust the process (and the people who believe in you) and take the leap."

Manushi Chhillar Responds To Troll For Making Appearance In Kufar

After the release of Kufar, Manushi was asked why her role had been ‘reduced to small dance appearances,’ to which she gave a befitting reply and said, "I've always admired people who value education. But I’ve also learnt that wisdom lies in respecting every form of art and expression. The world needs both thinkers and creators; neither is 'reduced' when they uplift others."

Manushi Chhillar Work Front

On the work front, the 28-year-old actress was last seen in Tehran alongside John Abraham and Neeru Bajwa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manushi Chhillar Says She Did NOT Feel Ready For Kufar Shoot With Diljit Dosanjh: 'Had Just...

Manushi Chhillar Says She Did NOT Feel Ready For Kufar Shoot With Diljit Dosanjh: 'Had Just...

Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous...

Was Karan Johar 'Intimately Involved' With Janhvi Kapoor's Family Member? Director Makes Scandalous...

'From Girlfriend, Wife To Mother...': Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra's Baby Bump, Shares...

'From Girlfriend, Wife To Mother...': Raghav Chadha Kisses Parineeti Chopra's Baby Bump, Shares...

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 'No-Glam' Diwali With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh At Kids Club; Says...

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 'No-Glam' Diwali With Saif Ali Khan, Taimur & Jeh At Kids Club; Says...

Thamma Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After His Movie Takes...

Thamma Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After His Movie Takes...