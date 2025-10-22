Manushi Chhillar Says She Did NOT Feel Ready For Kufar Shoot With Diljit Dosanjh: 'Had Just Recovered From Flu...'

Actress-model Manushi Chhillar recently starred in Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s music video Kufar from his highly anticipated 2025 album Aura. Days after the song became a hit, Manushi shared a heartfelt note, recalling how she had just recovered from the flu and didn’t feel ready to face the camera, especially in the bold, sizzling outfits showcased in the video.

Manushi Chhillar's Heartfelt Post After Starring In Kufar

Sharing photos from Kufar on her Instagram handle, Manushi wrote on Wednesday, "Sometimes the most spontaneous moments turn into the most memorable ones. I had just recovered from the flu, hadn’t been working out, and honestly didn’t feel ready in any way to be in front of the camera, especially in this avatar! But when Diljit’s song came along, everyone around me had so much confidence in me."

Check out Manushi Chhillar's post:

Manushi Chhillar: 'It Was All Such A Whirlwind'

Further, she added, "From learning the choreography in 6 hours to putting the costumes together in half a day, it was all such a whirlwind… and before I knew it, we were on set shooting! It was exhausting, exciting, and completely worth it, a reminder that sometimes you just have to trust the process (and the people who believe in you) and take the leap."

Manushi Chhillar Responds To Troll For Making Appearance In Kufar

After the release of Kufar, Manushi was asked why her role had been ‘reduced to small dance appearances,’ to which she gave a befitting reply and said, "I've always admired people who value education. But I’ve also learnt that wisdom lies in respecting every form of art and expression. The world needs both thinkers and creators; neither is 'reduced' when they uplift others."

Manushi Chhillar Work Front

On the work front, the 28-year-old actress was last seen in Tehran alongside John Abraham and Neeru Bajwa.