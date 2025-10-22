 Ayushmann Khurrana Is 'Ecstatic' As His First Diwali Release Thamma Becomes Career-Best Opener: 'What An Incredible Feeling'
Ayushmann Khurrana penned an emotional note after the release of Thamma, expressing gratitude as his first Diwali release became his career’s best opening with Rs 25 crore domestically. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos with Amar Kaushik and Rashmika Mandanna, he wrote, “It’s a tradition in my family to watch a Diwali film together, this year, it’s mine. It feels incredible!”

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned an emotional note after the release of Thamma to express his gratitude, sharing that he is ‘ecstatic’ as his first Diwali release has become his career’s best opening with Rs 25 crore domestically. Sharing behind-the-scenes photos with producer Amar Kaushik and co-star Rashmika Mandanna, the actor also thanked producer Dinesh Vijan for trusting him to play a character with no reference point, an Indian 'betaal.'

Ayushmann Khurrana Is 'Ecstatic' As Thamma Becomes Career-Best Opener

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, October 22, Ayushmann wrote, "Every year, since I remember, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a film on Diwali. When I was a kid, my parents took me to this magical place that transported me to a world that I had never imagined. Then, I used to take them and Tahira and my kids to watch a big Diwali movie. It is a tradition in my family.. Today, I have taken them to theatres to watch my film - my first Diwali release! It feels incredible!"

Check it out:

Further, he added, "To see people enjoying to their fullest in theatres watching me play this character and convincing them to go on this joyride feels truly amazing. Thank you @amarkaushik for always being there like a rock, your energy truly inspires, and my director @aditya_a_sarpotdar for making me push myself like never before.

"Thank you @pvijan for always being there!! What an incredible feeling it is to deliver my biggest opening with this brilliant team at Maddock Films who knows the pulse of the audience…," wrote Ayushmann.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Thamma clashed with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat at the box office.

