Thamma X (Twitter) Review: 'A Perfect Festive Entertainer', Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Impresses Netizens

Instagram: Maddock Films

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Madanna starrer Thamma has hit the big screens today (October 21, 2025). It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year as it is a Maddock Horror Comedy Universe movie. Many people have already watched Thamma, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial has received positive reviews from netizens.

A netizen tweeted, "Ayushmann & Rashmika’s horror-comedy is a perfect festive entertainer! 👻✨ A bit slow in the start, but the second half hits hard 🔥 Top-notch acting, catchy music & witty dialogues — totally worth a watch (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#ThammaReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4/5stars One word just Amazing, the film has directed very well, engaging screenplay with entertaining songs.#AyushmannKhurrana is best at his pace,#RashmikaMandanna steals the show super hot. Blockbuster. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Just Watched #Thamma ⭐️ A total entertainer! A blend of humour, horror, emotion, and desi folklore that keeps you hooked till the last frame (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

🎬 #ThammaReview

Ayushmann & Rashmika’s horror-comedy is a perfect festive entertainer! 👻✨

A bit slow in the start, but the second half hits hard 🔥

Top-notch acting, catchy music & witty dialogues — totally worth a watch 😍#Thamma #AyushmannKhurrana #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/009VKTMNki — Shahnaz Beg (@Shahnaz_Beg) October 21, 2025

#ThammaReview ⭐⭐⭐

Started a bit slow, but once it picks up — it really hits the right notes!

Loved the unique storyline and the emotional depth.#RashmikaMandanna is such a pleasant surprise, and #AyushmannKhurrana with #NawazuddinSiddiqui just owns every frame. 🔥#Thamma pic.twitter.com/joHCo9ZONk — Bollywood Review & Ott Updates 🐦 (@BRO_bollyRev1ew) October 21, 2025

Just watched #Thamma , ⭐⭐⭐⭐#AyushmannKhurrana is in top form, delivering laughs and chills like only he can.The comedy hits hard, and the horror scenes are spot on. #RashmikaMandanna adds her beautiful and mysterious charm. pic.twitter.com/Tt1C1A4b95 — Virat 🐐 (@SANDEEPMH07) October 21, 2025

Shakti Shalini Announcement In Thamma

While Thamma has hit the big screens today, one thing that has become the talk of the town is the announcement of Aneet Padda starrer Shakti Shalini. The announcement of the film is attached to Thamma, and it has been leaked online.

Shakti Shalini will hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.

THE PROTECTOR

THE DESTROYER

THE MOTHER OF ALL



ANEET PADDA IN SHAKTI SHALINIpic.twitter.com/oKCEhf6jaG — Shakti Shalini (@saiyaaratu) October 21, 2025

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1

Thamma's advance booking for its first day ended on an average note. According to Sacnilk, the film on its first day during the advance booking collected Rs. 6.37 crore without block seats, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 10.88 crore.

So, a lot depends on the on-the-spot booking that will happen today. However, the film will surely take a double-digit opening, and for now, we can expect an opening of around Rs. 15-20 crore.