Thamma X (Twitter) Review: 'A Perfect Festive Entertainer', Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Impresses Netizens

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Madanna starrer Thamma has hit the big screens today (October 21, 2025). It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year as it is a Maddock Horror Comedy Universe movie. Many people have already watched Thamma, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial has received positive reviews from netizens.
A netizen tweeted, "Ayushmann & Rashmika’s horror-comedy is a perfect festive entertainer! 👻✨ A bit slow in the start, but the second half hits hard 🔥 Top-notch acting, catchy music & witty dialogues — totally worth a watch (sic)."
Another X user wrote, "#ThammaReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 4/5stars One word just Amazing, the film has directed very well, engaging screenplay with entertaining songs.#AyushmannKhurrana is best at his pace,#RashmikaMandanna steals the show super hot. Blockbuster. (sic)."
One more netizen tweeted, "Just Watched #Thamma ⭐️ A total entertainer! A blend of humour, horror, emotion, and desi folklore that keeps you hooked till the last frame (sic)." Check out the tweets below...
Shakti Shalini Announcement In Thamma
While Thamma has hit the big screens today, one thing that has become the talk of the town is the announcement of Aneet Padda starrer Shakti Shalini. The announcement of the film is attached to Thamma, and it has been leaked online.
Shakti Shalini will hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 1
Thamma's advance booking for its first day ended on an average note. According to Sacnilk, the film on its first day during the advance booking collected Rs. 6.37 crore without block seats, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 10.88 crore.
So, a lot depends on the on-the-spot booking that will happen today. However, the film will surely take a double-digit opening, and for now, we can expect an opening of around Rs. 15-20 crore.