 Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X (Twitter) Review: 'One Time Watch', Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Apart from Thamma, even Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has hit the big screens today (October 21, 2025). Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, the Milap Zaveri directorial has received a mixed response from netizens.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
Instagram: Harshvardhan Rane

A netizen tweeted, "#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat Movie Review : Rating - ⭐⭐🌟 One Time Watchable. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat tries to be an intense musical love story but feels overdramatic and predictable. The first half and interval block work, but the second half feels stretchable. Songs and a few emotional scenes shine, while dialogues are mixed some good, others in shayari-style feel cringe, like Instagram reels. Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa chemistry is good (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#Ekdeewanekideewaniyat This is a good movie, I have seen it, it is a great movie, you must go and watch it. Both the songs and the story of this film are good, you can watch it. Good movie (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat Music is its USP. Its genuinely good. 2nd half is a slight improvement after a very weak first half. Harsh is decent and so is Sonam but they do overdo sometimes due to very weak writing and direction. Atleast the MUSIC was good (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 1

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is expected to take a decent start at the box office. For now, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 6-8 crore at the box office on its first day. However, if there are more footfalls during the evening and night shows, then we can expect the collection to be better.

The movie has clashed with Thamma, so of course, it will be affected at the box office.

