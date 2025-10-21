Deepika Padukone Reveals Daughter Dua's Face On Diwali 2025, Proud Father Ranveer Singh Holds Them Close In New Photos

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally revealed their baby daughter Dua Padukone Singh's face on Diwali 2025, Tuesday, October 21. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reveal Daughter Dua's Face

In the photos, Deepika and Dua twinned in red outfits, while Ranveer lovingly held them close in adorable family pictures. In the last photo, Deepika was seen praying with Dua sitting on her lap, holding her tiny hands to guide her in joining them, an utterly sweet moment

Sharing the photos on Instagram, in a joint post, the duo wrote, "Happy Diwali."

Check out the photos:

Celebrities React To Dua's Face Reveal

Soon after Deepika and Ranveer shared the photos on social media, their industry friends and colleagues couldn’t stop gushing over baby Dua. Rajkummar Rao commented, "So Cute. God Bless you guys." Ananya Panday wrote, "Oh my god." Bipasha Basu said, "Wow Dua like mini mamma. God bless Dua. Durga Durga."

Gauahar Khan wrote, "Awwww blesssss. May the Almighty keep your family in love, light, safety, and prosperity." Hansika Motwani added, "So cute," accompanied by a nazar emoji.

Deepika also recently changed her Instagram display picture, featuring a T-shirt with the words 'In my mom's era' printed on it.

Deepika Padukone's Post For Dua's 1st Birthday

Earlier this year, the couple's daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, turned one on September 8. To celebrate the special day, actress Deepika baked a delicious-looking chocolate cake for her little one.

The doting mom shared a photo of the cake on her official Instagram account, captioning it, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday." Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing over his wife and commented, "Best Mumma."

About Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Work Front

Ranveer will be seen next in Dhurandhar, which is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar is slated to release on December 5, 2025.

Next, he also has Don 3 in his pipeline.

Deepika, who was last seen in Singham Again as Shakti Shetty, will next be seen in AA22xA6 opposite Allu Arjun, marking her reunion with director Atlee after Jawan.

The actress will star next in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the lead.