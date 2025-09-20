 'People Matter Far More Than Its Success': Deepika Padukone Pens Cryptic Note After Kalki 2 Exit, Confirms King With Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Padukone made headlines after Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house of Kalki AD 2898, announced her exit from Kalki 2. Days later, she shared a photo with Shah Rukh Khan, confirming her role in King and reflecting on his advice from Om Shanti Om: "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago… the experience and the people matter far more than its success," she wrote.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Deepika Padukone has been making headlines after Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house of Kalki AD 2898, confirmed her exit from the sequel, in which she was set to reprise the role of Sumathi. Days later, she shared a photo with Shah Rukh Khan, confirming that she will be a part of King and indirectly reacting to her exit from Kalki 2, while also sharing SRK's advice and writing a heartfelt note about what she learned from him nearly 18 years ago during the filming of her debut film Om Shanti Om.

Deepika Padukone Pens Cryptic Note After Kalki 2 Exit

On her Instagram, Deepika shared a candid photo holding Shah Rukh's hand, giving fans a glimpse of the first day of the shoot. The two stars were sitting next to each other, though their faces were not revealed.

In her caption, she wrote, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?"

