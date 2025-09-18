When Director Nag Ashwin Said There Would Be No Story If Deepika Padukone's Character Was Removed From Kalki 2898 AD

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD officially confirmed that Deepika Padukone will not be part of the film’s sequel on Thursday (September 18). In a statement shared on social media, Vyjayanthi Movies said the team had “decided to part ways” with the actress after “careful consideration,” stressing that a film of this magnitude requires “commitment.”

“This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways,” the statement read. It further added, “Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

The announcement triggered heated reactions on social media, with some users calling Deepika “unprofessional.” Many pointed out that this marks the second high-profile project she has stepped away from, following reports of her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

Amid the ongoing chatter, an old interview of Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin has resurfaced, casting a poignant contrast to the present situation. Back when the film was still in its writing stage, Ashwin had underlined just how crucial Deepika was to the story.

“She is the most important part of the story. We had a lot of discussions on it when we were writing as well. I think the simplest answer that we arrived at was whose character do you remove and the story does not exist? And that became Deepika's character. Because if you remove her character, there is no story. There is no Kalki,” Ashwin had said.

The director’s words had highlighted the weight of her role in shaping the narrative, which, alongside performances by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani, helped make the 2024 release a cultural talking point.

Kalki 2898 AD, an ambitious sci-fi epic set in a dystopian future, blended mythology with futuristic world-building, earning both critical acclaim and massive box office attention. Deepika’s character was regarded as a pivotal emotional anchor in the film’s storyline.

For now, Vyjayanthi Movies has not revealed who will step into the sequel as the new female lead or whether the script will undergo changes.