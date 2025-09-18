 Kalki 2898 AD: Did Deepika Padukone Demand 25% Increment, 5 Star Hotel Accommodation For Her Team?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKalki 2898 AD: Did Deepika Padukone Demand 25% Increment, 5 Star Hotel Accommodation For Her Team?

Kalki 2898 AD: Did Deepika Padukone Demand 25% Increment, 5 Star Hotel Accommodation For Her Team?

Deepika Padukone won't be seen in Kalki 2898 Ad part 2. On Thursday, the makers of the film took to social media to make an announcement about it. Now, according to a report, there are multiple reasons why the makers decided not to have Deepika in Kalki Part 2. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has made it to the headlines once again because of her exit from a movie. A few months ago, there were reports that the actress opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit because the filmmaker was not ready to accept her demand for an eight-hour shift, and there were other issues as well. Now, on Thursday, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced that Deepika won't be a part of the film's sequel.

In their tweet, they have mentioned that a film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves commitment and much more, hinting that the actress was not ready to commit to the project. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, there are multiple reasons why the makers decided not to have Deepika in Kalki Part 2.

Read Also
'Kalki 2898 AD Deserves Commitment': Deepika Padukone Won't Star In Prabhas & Amitabh Bachchan...
article-image

A source said that Deepika has demanded 25 percent increment in her fees. She was also adamant about shooting for just seven hours a day.

The source said, "Given that Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX-heavy film, such short shoots was likely to shoot up the budget by a reasonable amount. The producers were willing to provide a luxury vanity to Deepika for rest, in return of longer shoot hours, but she refused. They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. She and her team refused to adjust on either."

FPJ Shorts
Kalki 2898 AD: Did Deepika Padukone Demand 25% Increment, 5 Star Hotel Accommodation For Her Team?
Kalki 2898 AD: Did Deepika Padukone Demand 25% Increment, 5 Star Hotel Accommodation For Her Team?
World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Fouls In His 3rd Attempt In Tokyo, Languishing At 8th Spot After Best Throw Of 84.03 Meters
World Athletics Championships 2025 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra Fouls In His 3rd Attempt In Tokyo, Languishing At 8th Spot After Best Throw Of 84.03 Meters
'Despite US Slowdown, Indian Pharma Sector To See Steady FY26 Growth,' Says ICRA Report
'Despite US Slowdown, Indian Pharma Sector To See Steady FY26 Growth,' Says ICRA Report
KSET 2025 Registration Extended To September 24 At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Exam Scheduled For November 2
KSET 2025 Registration Extended To September 24 At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Exam Scheduled For November 2

Deepika Padukone's Team Demands 5 Star Hotel Accomodation?

The source further added that Deepika has a huge team of almost 25 people that travels with her on the sets. "They demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food through the shoot for her entourage. Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face,” the source added.

Read Also
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Enjoy Date Night In Mumbai After Daughter Dua's 1st Birthday, Pose...
article-image

Reportedly, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD tried their best to make things work, but Deepika was firm about her demands. The source said, “This was the issue on Spirit too. And now Kalki 2898 AD. Actors have to be more collaborative to make films work.”

Well, Deepika has not yet shared any official statement about her exit from Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalki 2898 AD: Did Deepika Padukone Demand 25% Increment, 5 Star Hotel Accommodation For Her Team?

Kalki 2898 AD: Did Deepika Padukone Demand 25% Increment, 5 Star Hotel Accommodation For Her Team?

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Lakshya Goes For The ‘Kill’ With Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal &...

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review: Lakshya Goes For The ‘Kill’ With Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal &...

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood X (Twitter) Review: 'Aryan Khan Is Here To F***ing Rule'; Shah Rukh Khan's...

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood X (Twitter) Review: 'Aryan Khan Is Here To F***ing Rule'; Shah Rukh Khan's...

Alia Bhatt Revives Iconic Tom Ford Gucci Dress at Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere:...

Alia Bhatt Revives Iconic Tom Ford Gucci Dress at Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds Of Bollywood Premiere:...

'Foundation Match Krlena Tha': Ananya Panday Brutally TROLLED For Body Tan; Netizens Say 'Fire...

'Foundation Match Krlena Tha': Ananya Panday Brutally TROLLED For Body Tan; Netizens Say 'Fire...