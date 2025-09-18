Kalki 2898 AD: Did Deepika Padukone Demand 25% Increment, 5 Star Hotel Accommodation For Her Team?

Instagram: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has made it to the headlines once again because of her exit from a movie. A few months ago, there were reports that the actress opted out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit because the filmmaker was not ready to accept her demand for an eight-hour shift, and there were other issues as well. Now, on Thursday, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced that Deepika won't be a part of the film's sequel.

In their tweet, they have mentioned that a film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves commitment and much more, hinting that the actress was not ready to commit to the project. Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, there are multiple reasons why the makers decided not to have Deepika in Kalki Part 2.

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD.



After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.



And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

A source said that Deepika has demanded 25 percent increment in her fees. She was also adamant about shooting for just seven hours a day.

The source said, "Given that Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX-heavy film, such short shoots was likely to shoot up the budget by a reasonable amount. The producers were willing to provide a luxury vanity to Deepika for rest, in return of longer shoot hours, but she refused. They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. She and her team refused to adjust on either."

Deepika Padukone's Team Demands 5 Star Hotel Accomodation?

The source further added that Deepika has a huge team of almost 25 people that travels with her on the sets. "They demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food through the shoot for her entourage. Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face,” the source added.

Reportedly, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD tried their best to make things work, but Deepika was firm about her demands. The source said, “This was the issue on Spirit too. And now Kalki 2898 AD. Actors have to be more collaborative to make films work.”

Well, Deepika has not yet shared any official statement about her exit from Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.