'Kalki 2898 AD Deserves Commitment': Deepika Padukone Won't Star In Prabhas & Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Kalki Part 2

Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone played one of the lead roles in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film, and it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies. However, on Thursday, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD took to social media to make an announcement that Deepika won't be a part of the sequel.

They tweeted, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership."

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD.



After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.



And a film like… — Vyjayanthi Movies (@VyjayanthiFilms) September 18, 2025

The makers further wrote, "And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

We wonder whether Deepika asked for an eight-hour shift for Kalki 2898 AD part 2 as well.

Netizens React To Deepika Padukone's Exit From Kalki 2898 AD

Netizens have given a mixed response to Deepika's exit from the film. A netizen tweeted, "Deepika has lot of HEAD WEIGHT proved time and again with Multiple directors and Producers Every Industry should boycott her !!! (sic)."

A netizen slammed the makers and wrote, "Collections chahiye toh Bollywood se bheekh maango Kaam ho gaya toh apna asli roop dikhao Double Faced People (sic)."

One more X user tweeted, "When an actress can’t give her fullest to a movie, that too in a film which revolves around her role(Mother of God), Removing her is the best decision to take! I don’t know what’s wrong with #DeepikaPadukone she had issues with other films too! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Deepika has lot of HEAD WEIGHT proved time and again with Multiple directors and Producers

Every Industry should boycott her !!! https://t.co/2WEfI3ls9V — I.P.S🏌️ (@Plant_Warrior) September 18, 2025

Collections chahiye toh Bollywood se bheekh maango

Kaam ho gaya toh apna asli roop dikhao

Double Faced People https://t.co/BVr3pSo2DL — StarMan (@FunPlanet365) September 18, 2025

When an actress can’t give her fullest to a movie, that too in a film which revolves around her role(Mother of God), Removing her is the best decision to take!



I don’t know what’s wrong with #DeepikaPadukone she had issues with other films too!#KALKI2898AD #Prabhas https://t.co/56GRw0Q9KL — Yaswanth Yash (@pyaswanth) September 18, 2025

She is thinking that she can Distrub the reputation of the film 😂

Kalki Cinematic Universe is still India's Biggest movie franchise now https://t.co/JGgzg9QyzZ — Mohan 🤍 (@the_filosypher) September 18, 2025

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection

Kalki 2898 AD had collected Rs. 646.31 (all languages) crore at the box office in India. The film's Hindi version had minted Rs. 293.12 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 Release Date

While the makers have not yet officially announced the release date of the sequel, it will reportedly hit the big screens in late 2026 or in 2027.

Now, let's wait and watch which actress will replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD as it will be a big shoes to fill in.