Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Enjoy Date Night In Mumbai After Daughter Dua's 1st Birthday, Pose With Fans (PHOTOS)

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently celebrated their daughter Dua Padukone Singh's first birthday on September 8, stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai on Saturday, where they posed with fans, and several photos quickly went viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Enjoy Date Night In Mumbai

The couple dined at BANNG Mumbai, a modern Thai restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Garima Arora and Riyaaz Amlani, where they also posed with the chef. Deepika was seen in a chic black top, while Ranveer looked dapper in a crisp white shirt..

About Ranveer, Deepika's Daughter Dua

The couple's daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, turned one on September 8. To celebrate the special day, actress Deepika baked a delicious-looking chocolate cake for her little one.

The doting mom shared a photo of the cake on her official Instagram account, captioning it, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday." Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing over his wife and commented, "Best Mumma."

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a baby girl on September 8, 2024.

About Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Work Front

Ranveer will be seen next in Dhurandhar, which is directed by Aditya Dhar.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar is slated to release on December 5, 2025.

Next, he also has Don 3 in his pipeline.

Deepika, who was last seen in Singham Again as Shakti Shetty, will next be seen in AA22xA6 opposite Allu Arjun, marking her reunion with director Atlee after Jawan.