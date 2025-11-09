Actress Anupama Parameswaran Files Complaint Against 20-Year-Old Girl For Sharing Her Morphed Photos & 'Inappropriate Content' About Family

Actress Anupama Parameswaran recently revealed that she has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Kerala against a 20-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu for circulating false and inappropriate content about her and her family on Instagram. In her official statement, she mentioned that the person behind the posts had created multiple fake accounts with the sole intention of spreading hate and posting malicious comments on all her content.

In a detailed statement, Anupama explained, "A few days ago, it came to my notice that an Instagram profile was circulating extremely inappropriate and false content about me, my family, and even tagging my friends and co-actors. The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations - it was deeply distressing to witness such targeted harassment online."

"Upon becoming aware of this, I immediately filed a complaint. The Cyber Crime Police responded promptly, and with their assistance, the individual responsible was identified," she said.

The actress confirmed that, considering the young age of the offender, she has chosen not to disclose her identity and added that she does not want to compromise the girl's future or peace of mind.

Anupama also opened up about the importance of online accountability and warned against cyber harassment. "Owning a smartphone or having access to social media platforms does not give anyone the right to harass, defame, or spread hatred against others. Every action online leaves a trace, and accountability will follow. We have proceeded with legal action, and the individual will face the consequences of her actions," her statement further read.

Highlighting the seriousness of the matter, the actress concluded, "Being an actor or a public figure doesn’t strip away basic rights. Cyberbullying is a punishable offence, and accountability is real."

The actress has received the support from her industry colleagues and fans.

Anupama made her acting debut in 2015 with the Malayalam film Premam. Over the last 10 years, she has appeared in films like Kodi, A Aa, Tej I Love You, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Sathamanam Bhavati, Dragon, Eagle, Butterfly and more.