Ranveer Singh Takes Wife Deepika Padukone Out For Drive In His New ₹4.57 Crore Hummer EV 3X In Mumbai – PHOTO

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, took some time out for his wife Deepika Padukone and treated his ladylove to a romantic drive in Mumbai in his brand-new swanky Hummer EV 3X. Ranveer, who turned 40 on July 6, gifted himself a high-end electric SUV — the Hummer EV 3X worth Rs 4.57 crore.

Ranveer Singh Takes Deepika Padukone For Drive In New ₹4.57 Cr Car

On Saturday, September 13, the couple turned heads as they cruised through the city in their brand-new ride. Ranveer rocked his sunglasses at the wheel, while Deepika added her charm in the passenger seat.

Check it out:

A few days ago, a video shared by CS 12 Vlogs on YouTube showed the car being delivered to Ranveer and Deepika's Mumbai residence. Soon after, Singh was spotted taking the luxurious four-wheeler out for a spin on the city streets.

Although his face wasn’t visible in the clip, the video's title claimed that Ranveer drove the new car shortly after its delivery.

Take a look at the video here:

About Ranveer, Deepika's Daughter Dua

The couple's daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, turned one on September 8. To celebrate the special day, actress Deepika baked a delicious-looking chocolate cake for her little one.

The doting mom shared a photo of the cake on her official Instagram account, captioning it, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday." Ranveer couldn’t stop gushing over his wife and commented, "Best Mumma."

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, a baby girl on September 8, 2024.

About Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Work Front

Ranveer will be seen next in Dhurandhar, which is directed by Aditya Dhar.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Dhurandhar is slated to release on December 5, 2025.

Next, he also has Don 3 in his pipeline.

Deepika, who was last seen in Singham Again as Shakti Shetty, will next be seen in AA22xA6 opposite Allu Arjun, marking her reunion with director Atlee after Jawan.