 Salman Khan Meets Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta, Enjoys Conversation Amid Battle Of Galwan Filming In Leh – PHOTOS
Salman Khan, currently shooting for his upcoming film, Battle Of Galwan in Ladakh, paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta at Raj Niwas in Leh on Saturday. Dressed in a blue shirt and denim jeans, Salman enjoyed a pleasant meeting and received a Thangka canvas painting depicting Buddha’s life. The two posed together, marking the visit.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via X

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Battle Of Galwan in Ladakh, paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, at Raj Niwas in Leh on Saturday, September 13. The film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between the Indian and Chinese armed forces.

Salman Khan Meets Ladakh LG Kavinder Gupta

Dressed in a blue shirt and denim jeans, the actor looked dapper as he was seen enjoying a pleasant meeting with Kavinder Gupta. Salman also received a Thangka canvas painting from the Ladakh LG, depicting scenes from Buddha's life in a traditional Buddhist art style.

The two posed with the painting, marking the cordial meeting at Raj Niwas in Leh.

Check it out:

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh shared photos of Salman Khan's courtesy visit on their X handle on Saturday, "Bollywood icon Salman Khan paid a courtesy visit to the Hon'ble Lt. Governor Shri @KavinderGupta at the Raj Niwas, #Leh," they wrote.

Salman Khan Begins Battle Of Galwan Filming

A few days ago, Salman announced the start of his shoot for Battle Of Galwan on his social media handles, appearing in a military uniform. His rugged moustache and commanding gaze reflected fierce patriotism, while the post showed him standing behind a clapperboard with the film's title.

The caption read: "#BattleOfGalwan."

article-image

Battle Of Galwan Cast

The film features Chitrangda Singh, marking her first collaboration with Sallman. The cast also includes Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Harshil Shah, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Vipin Bhardwaj.

Salman is set to portray Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Salman Khan Work Front

Salman was last seen in Sikandar, which released in March. The film featured an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Smita Patil, Anjini Dhawan, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, and Sanjay Kapoor.

The film did not perform well at the box office.

