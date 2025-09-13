 Aamir Khan Did Not Call Coolie Cameo Big Mistake, CONFIRMS His Team: 'Highest Regard For Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kangaraj'
Aamir Khan Did Not Call Coolie Cameo Big Mistake, CONFIRMS His Team: 'Highest Regard For Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kangaraj'

Aamir Khan's team has denied claims that the actor regretted his cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie, calling reports of a 'big mistake' false. "Aamir Khan has made no negative comments about the film Coolie... Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajnikant, Mr Lokesh and the entire team," the statement read.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who made a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, earned praise for his role as Dahaa. However, a post circulating on social media claims that Aamir regrets doing Coolie, calling it a 'big mistake,' saying it lacked purpose, thought, and was 'badly written.'

Aamir Khan's Team Denies Calling Cameo In Coolie 'Big Mistake'

Aamir's team has now responded to the claims, denying them and stating that the actor never spoke negatively about Coolie. "Aamir Khan has made no negative comments about the film Coolie. Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie. Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajnikant, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over 500 crore at the box office which speaks for itself," his team said.

What Aamir Khan Allegedly Said

In the viral post, Aamir said, "I wasn't involved creatively, so I had no idea how the final product would turn out."

He added, "I thought it would be a fun appearance, but clearly, it didn't land. Itna reaction milega, socha nahi tha. But looking back, I understand why people were disappointed. The scene didn't work — simple as that. It was a big mistake and one that I'll be very careful about in the future."

About Coolie

Released on August 14, the film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.

Coolie features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Pooja Hegde.

Coolie Box Office

Coolie became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, earning an estimated Rs 514–675 crore worldwide.

