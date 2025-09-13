 Manchu Manoj Gets Emotional At Mirai Success Meet In Hyderabad, Reveals Director Was Warned Against Casting Him: 'Feels Like Dream'– VIDEO
Telugu actor Manchu Manoj, recently seen in Mirai, is earning praise on social media. At the Hyderabad success meet, he said, "It has probably been 10-12 years since my phone rang like this; it still feels like a dream." He added, "Many warned TG Vishwa against casting me, but he believed in me and my talent."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
Telugu actor Manchu Manoj, recently seen in Mirai as Mahabir Lama/Black Sword, is earning widespread praise on social media. At the film’s success meet in Hyderabad, he revealed that director Karthik Gattamneni and producer TG Vishwa Prasad were warned against casting him.

Manchu Manoj Gets Emotional At Mirai Success Meet

He spoke about how it has been a long time since he was last seen on-screen. The actor said, "It has probably been 10-12 years since my phone rang like this; it still feels like a dream. It took me a while to even get back to everyone who has been calling."

He further revealed that he had never spoken about it before, but he once feared whether he could raise his children the way he was brought up, though he no longer has that fear.

Check out the video:

Manchu Manoj Thanks Producer For Believing In Him Despite Warnings

The actor added that even before HanuMan’s teaser was released, producer Vishwa believed in him and Teja Sajja, standing by the entire team despite negativity.

"I know many warned him against casting me in a big film like this because it has been a while since I acted. But he believed in me and my talent. Hats off to him for that," he stated.

Mirai Cast

The film features Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram, among others.

Mirai Box Office Collection

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Mirai is nearing the Rs 20 crore mark, having collected Rs 7.25 crore net in India on day 2.

The film was released in eight languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

