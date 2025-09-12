 Mirai X (Twitter) Review: 'Must Watch', 'Blockbuster'; Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran & Manoj Manchu Starrer Impresses Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMirai X (Twitter) Review: 'Must Watch', 'Blockbuster'; Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran & Manoj Manchu Starrer Impresses Netizens

Mirai X (Twitter) Review: 'Must Watch', 'Blockbuster'; Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran & Manoj Manchu Starrer Impresses Netizens

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran, and Manoj Manchu, has hit the big screens today (September 12, 2025). Many moviegoers have already watched it and they are sharing their reviews on social media. The film has impressed one and all, and netizens are calling it a 'blockbuster'.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
YouTube: Mirai Trailer

After the pan-India success of Hanuman, Teja Sajja is back on the big screens with the film Mirai. It is a Telugu film, but has been dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The trailer of the movie had grabbed everyone's attention, and clearly, it was one of the most anticipated releases of the week.

Mirai has hit the big screens today (September 12, 2025), and many people have already watched it, and they can't stop praising the film. A netizen tweeted, "Mirai is not just a movie, it’s an EXPERIENCE - action, emotion, mythology, and mind-blowing VFX 🔥 all packed into one unforgettable ride. WATCH IT ON THE BIG SCREEN. This one’s going to be remembered for a long, long time (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#MIRAI ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥MUST WATCH The way the Story is and Visualsss shown in the movie Spectacular💥💥💥 @tejasajja123 🥋nailed the performance you just shown you are here rule the Industry ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @HeroManoj1 🦹‍♂️ antagonist you back big banggggg solid (sic)."

Read Also
Karan Johar REACTS To Lavish Dharma Productions Office In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer: 'Yeh...
article-image

A Manoj Manchu fan tweeted, "A comeback that turned into a CELEBRATION 🔥🔥 #Mirai special premieres witness @HeroManoj1 at his career best pure goosebumps all around (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

FPJ Shorts
Pune Emerging As Defence & Technology Hub: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh At STRIDE 2025 Seminar
Pune Emerging As Defence & Technology Hub: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh At STRIDE 2025 Seminar
CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card OUT At edudel.nic.in; Exam On September 13 For Classes 6-8
CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 Admit Card OUT At edudel.nic.in; Exam On September 13 For Classes 6-8
Mumbai: SIWS Junior College Staff Stage Protest, Accuse Vice-Principal Of Misconduct And Demand Her Removal
Mumbai: SIWS Junior College Staff Stage Protest, Accuse Vice-Principal Of Misconduct And Demand Her Removal
CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As 15th Vice President Of India; Video
CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As 15th Vice President Of India; Video
Read Also
Mirai Trailer: 'Another Blockbuster Loading'; Teja Sajja's Pan-India Film Looks Grand, Leaves...
article-image

Mirai Box Office Collection

Mirai is expected to do well at the box office, especially in its original language, Telugu. The film might get a good response in Hindi also, as the reviews and the word of mouth are very positive. The Hindi dubbed version is presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It is expected that on its day one the film will take a good start and might collect a double digit number (all languages). So, let's wait and watch whether what response the film will get at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 19: 'Such A Shameless'; Netizens Slam Nehal Chudasama For Claiming That Amaal Mallik...

Bigg Boss 19: 'Such A Shameless'; Netizens Slam Nehal Chudasama For Claiming That Amaal Mallik...

Love In Vietnam Review: A Heartwarming Romantic Film With A Plot Twist That Will Leave You Shocked

Love In Vietnam Review: A Heartwarming Romantic Film With A Plot Twist That Will Leave You Shocked

Mirai X (Twitter) Review: 'Must Watch', 'Blockbuster'; Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran & Manoj Manchu...

Mirai X (Twitter) Review: 'Must Watch', 'Blockbuster'; Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran & Manoj Manchu...

OTT Releases This Week: From Coolie To Saiyaara, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend...

OTT Releases This Week: From Coolie To Saiyaara, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend...

"The Scale Of Son Of Sardaar 2 Was Beyond My Dreams," Reveals Roshni Walia