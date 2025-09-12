Mirai X (Twitter) Review: 'Must Watch', 'Blockbuster'; Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran & Manoj Manchu Starrer Impresses Netizens

YouTube: Mirai Trailer

After the pan-India success of Hanuman, Teja Sajja is back on the big screens with the film Mirai. It is a Telugu film, but has been dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi. The trailer of the movie had grabbed everyone's attention, and clearly, it was one of the most anticipated releases of the week.

Mirai has hit the big screens today (September 12, 2025), and many people have already watched it, and they can't stop praising the film. A netizen tweeted, "Mirai is not just a movie, it’s an EXPERIENCE - action, emotion, mythology, and mind-blowing VFX 🔥 all packed into one unforgettable ride. WATCH IT ON THE BIG SCREEN. This one’s going to be remembered for a long, long time (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#MIRAI ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥MUST WATCH The way the Story is and Visualsss shown in the movie Spectacular💥💥💥 @tejasajja123 🥋nailed the performance you just shown you are here rule the Industry ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @HeroManoj1 🦹‍♂️ antagonist you back big banggggg solid (sic)."

A Manoj Manchu fan tweeted, "A comeback that turned into a CELEBRATION 🔥🔥 #Mirai special premieres witness @HeroManoj1 at his career best pure goosebumps all around (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

#MIRAI: 🌟 SPECTACULAR 🌟

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4/5)



🔥 Mirai proves you don’t need a huge budget to deliver a MASSIVE cinematic experience! Quality 👉 top-tier, visuals 👉 world-class, emotions 👉 heartfelt.



💥 @tejasajja123 is here to STAY! Not just the HANU-MAN hero, but a ⭐… — Chay Reviews (@chay_reviews) September 12, 2025

#MiraiReview #Mirai



Mirai Movie Review =

- Technical Brilliance👌❤️‍🔥



Over All = 3.10/5



Story =2.65/5



Visuals =3/5 🤯



🎶/BGM =3.25/5 🥵



Action =3/5 💥



1st Half =2.5/5



Interval = 2.9/5 🔥



2nd Half = 3.10/5



Elevations =3.25/5 💥



Performances = 4/5

-Team 👏



Climax = 3/5… pic.twitter.com/R1Dwfcrn6h — ReviewerBossu (@ReviewerBossu) September 12, 2025

Movie Time :#MIRAI ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥MUST WATCH



The way the Story is and Visualsss shown in the movie Spectacular💥💥💥@tejasajja123 🥋nailed the performance you just shown you are here rule the Industry ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥@HeroManoj1 🦹‍♂️ antagonist you back big banggggg solid💥 💥💥#Tollywood pic.twitter.com/v9VQAWnrrh — lifeattrivikram (@lifeattrivikram) September 12, 2025

Mirai Box Office Collection

Mirai is expected to do well at the box office, especially in its original language, Telugu. The film might get a good response in Hindi also, as the reviews and the word of mouth are very positive. The Hindi dubbed version is presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It is expected that on its day one the film will take a good start and might collect a double digit number (all languages). So, let's wait and watch whether what response the film will get at the box office.