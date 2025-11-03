Kannada Actor Darshan Pleads Not Guilty In Renukaswamy Murder Case, Pavithra Gowda Named As Main Conspirator

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and unlawful assembly in the Renukaswamy murder case by Bengaluru’s 64th Sessions Court on Monday, November 3. All 17 accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Darshan Pleads Not Guilty In Renukaswamy Murder Case

The court has adjourned the case, with the trial scheduled to begin on November 10. A total of 17 people have been accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, with Pavithra Gowda identified as the main conspirator behind the murder.

The judge questioned all 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, in the Renukaswamy murder case. The accused claimed the charges were fake.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Renukaswamy murder case | Actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, along with 15 other accused, are being produced at the City Civil Court, Bengaluru, for framing of the charges. pic.twitter.com/WRKMqflmvB — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

According to India Today, the proceedings began amid a packed courtroom, prompting Judge I.P. Naik to express frustration over the overcrowding. He remarked, "How can charges be framed with so many people here?" he remarked, asking lawyers, who are not related to the case, to step out.

He further warned that the hearing would be postponed or held in-camera if the situation persisted.

According to the charges, Gowda allegedly hit Renukaswamy with a slipper, while Darshan reportedly removed the victim's pants and assaulted his private parts, which ultimately led to his death. The court further mentioned that a few of the accused were allegedly offered money to falsely take responsibility for the crime.

Despite these serious allegations, all 17 pleaded not guilty, after which Darshan, Pavithra, and seven others were taken back to jail.

Darshan Says Jail Life Is 'Unbearable'

In September, Darshan shared that his life in jail has become 'unbearable' and complained about the conditions he is facing, revealing that he has developed fungus on his hands.

Darshan said, "I can’t live like this anymore. Please, just give me poison. Life here has become unbearable." He further stated that he cannot survive in jail under the present conditions. "Please give poison at least to me. I don’t want to continue like this," he added.

About Renukaswamy Murder Case

On June 9, 2024, Renukaswamy, 33, was found dead on a flyover in Bengaluru. Renukaswamy was a fan of Darshan.

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to his alleged girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda. The same day, Pavithra was also arrested in the murder case.