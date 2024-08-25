Murder Accused Darshan Caught Smoking In Prison, LEAKED Photo Shows Him Laughing & Relaxing In Garden

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in Mysuru for the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy in June 2024, who allegedly sent obscene messages to his rumoured girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda. Recently, a leaked photo circulating on social media shows him relaxing and smoking a cigarette in the prison garden.

Darshan is seen receiving the VVIP treatment inside the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. In the viral photo, the murder accused is seen holding a cup of tea and a cigarette in the other hand. According to Newsable, he was accompanied by rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga and another inmate, manager Nagaraj.

Check out the photo:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The report further states that the photo was clicking by an inmate named Velu to send to his wife and on social media to raise questions about the about security breaches within the prison system.

According to insiders, Darshan is reportedly enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in jail and is pleased with his treatment. His prison setup reportedly includes chairs for sitting and chatting, suggesting he is receiving preferential treatment.