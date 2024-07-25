Darshan Looks Pale, Reads Bhagvad Gita, Books On Mahabharata & Ramayan In Jail: Prison Inmate

Darshan | Instagram

Kannada actor Darshan, who was arrested in connection with the murder of his fan Renuka Swamy, is reportedly in a 'concerning' state in prison. According to media reports, the actor is reading Bhagvad Gita and books on Mahabharata in jail.

An out-on-parole inmate, Siddharooodha, who was in the same jail, requested the authorities to meet Darshan before leaving prison. After coming out, he told News18 that he met the actor and they interacted for nearly 12 minutes.

Siddharooodha said Darshan appeared 'weak and pale'. He said the actor's physical deterioration was evident, and one could clearly see the toll the case has taken on him through his face and eyes.

Siddharooodha also spoke about Darshan's daily routine in jail. He told the news portal that the actor spends most of his time reading books and he has amassed a collection of around 15 to 20 books, including spiritual and epic texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and Mahabharata. Reportedly, he has also been reading autobiographies of notable figures such as Yogi and Vivekananda.

Darshan was arrested on June 12 in Mysuru in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, who had allegedly sent lewd messages to actress Pavithra Gowda, Darshan's close friend. The same day, Pavithra was also arrested in the case.

The autopsy report of Renuka Swamy revealed several gruesome and horrifying details about his murder. His death was caused due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries he sustained, reported PTI. Renuka Swamy was found near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9. He was reportedly kidnapped and murdered as per the instructions given by Darshan.

A report in PTI had also stated that Darshan confessed to have given Rs 30 lakh to another accused Pradosh for the disposal of the body and to ensure that "his name does not come out." Days after the arrest, police also confirmed that Darshan and Pavithra's fingerprints were found on Renuka Swamy's body and on various objects at the crime scene.