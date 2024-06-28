'Anna Cannot Harm Anyone': Naga Shaurya Comes In Support Of Darshan In Renuka Swamy Murder Case

Naga Shaurya and Darshan | Instagram

Darshan and his co-star Pavithra Gowda's arrest in the Renuka Swamy murder case has shocked the Kannada film industry. The case has grabbed the attention of the public and netizens and celebrities are calling for justice for the victim and appropriate punishment for the perpetrators.

Coming out to his defence now is Telugu actor Naga Shaurya who has strongly backed the actor and shared a long note in his favour. The Rangabali actor has fully supported the jailed actor and feels that the former will be proven innocent soon.

Naga Shaurya Says Darshan Is 'Generosity, Kind-hearted By Nature'

Naga took to Instagram and shared a passionate note for Darshan. He shared their best moment, and defended his friend. He emphasized that Darshan, whom he considers a brother, would never harm anyone. Sharing the picture, he captioned the post, “My heart goes out to the family of the deceased, and I genuinely wish them strength during this difficult time. However, it is incredibly disappointing to see people rushing to conclusions about this issue. Darshan Anna is not someone who could ever harm anyone, even in his worst nightmares. Those who know him well can attest to his generosity, kind-hearted nature, and unwavering commitment to helping others. He has always gone out of his way to support those in need and has been a pillar of strength for many.”

He further expressed, “I cannot, even in my darkest fears, accept this news. I have faith in our judicial system and believe that the truth will come out soon. We must also remember that another family is suffering greatly as well. They deserve privacy and respect during this challenging period. I firmly believe that Anna, known for his integrity and compassion, will be proven innocent and that the real culprit will be brought to justice.” Naga turned off the comments in his post.

Renuka Swamy was found dead near the Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru earlier this month. The 33-year-old fan had allegedly sent disparaging remarks to Pavithra, Darshan's girlfriend. On June 10, there were reports that Darshan, Pavithra and their accomplices murdered pharmacy worker Renuka Swamy.

On Monday, June 24, Darshan met his wife Vijayalakshmi, son, and a close friend at the Bengaluru Central Jail. As per his friend, he had an emotional moment and he talked only for a second. On the other hand, Karnataka Police has filed a notice to the sub-inspector for reportedly allowing Pavithra to use makeup in police custody.