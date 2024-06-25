Darshan Got 'Emotional' After Meeting Wife & Son In Jail; Actor's Friend Reveals 'He Only Spoke For 1 Second'

Darshan | Instagram

On June 11, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of 33-year-old fan Renuka Swamy. According to reports, on Monday (June 24), he had an emotional moment when he met his wife Vijayalakshmi and 15-year-old son at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru.

In prison, he also met his close friend Vinod Prabhakar. As per reports, his wife spoke to him about his bail application, but did not interact with the media about the same.

Here's What His Friend Vinod Stated To The Media

Talking to the media, Darshan's friend revealed that the actor did not speak much with his family members.

"He was very quiet. He only spoke for one second, and addressed me as ‘Tiger’, while I addressed him as ‘boss’. I shook his hand and came out," he said.

Vinod further extended his condolences towards the deceased victim's family. “May Renuka Swamy’s soul rest in peace. I pray that God gives courage to his family. This tragedy should not have happened."

All About Renuka Swamy Murder Case

According to media sources, Darshan was upset after Renuka, a pharmacy worker, sent filthy texts and photographs to his alleged lover, Pavithra Gowda. The investigation into Renuka Swamy's death has found some disturbing details.

From media reports, it was suggested that Renuka was allegedly attacked with a belt and sticks before being thrown against a wall, resulting in her death. On June 9, her body was found near a stormwater drain adjacent to an apartment in Sumanahalli.

Darshan is in judicial custody till July 4, as per the remand of a Karnataka court. His three alleged accomplices – Vinay, Pradosh and Dhanaraj – were also sent to judicial custody. In addition to this, a total of 17 people are accused in the murder case.