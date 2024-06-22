Darshan Admits Borrowing ₹40 Lakh To 'Destroy Evidence' In Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Report

Darshan |

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was arrested in the Renuka Swamy murder case on June 11, has reportedly claimed that he had borrowed ₹40 lakh from one of his friends to pay off the other accused in the case to destroy evidence.

As per the reports of Times Now, the actor has borrowed a large amount to give to people who were witnesses to the crime.

Reportedly, Rs 40 lakh was paid to the security guards at the shed where Renuka Swamy was murdered in return for their silence. Police recovered ₹37.4 lakh from a green Puma bag found at Darshan's home. Police also reportedly seized ₹4.5 lakh from the residence of the leader of Darshan's fan group.

Pavithra Attacked Renukaswamy with slippers

As per PTI, Pavithra Gowda, who has been accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, assaulted the victim with her shoes. A recent remand note given by the police in court implies that she was there at the murder scene for a length of time. Police allegedly took the slipper, clothing, supplies, and other Darshan-related paperwork from Pavithra's residence.

According to media reports, Darshan was enraged when Renuka, a pharmacy worker, sent filthy texts and images to his suspected lover, Pavithra Gowda. The inquiry into Renuka Swamy's murder has revealed some alarming aspects.

According to media accounts, Renuka was allegedly assaulted with a belt and sticks before being hurled against a wall, resulting in his death.



Pavithra and Darshan have reportedly been dating for the past ten years. In addition to Darshan and Pavithra, approximately ten other people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.