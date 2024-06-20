Darshan Performed Puja With Wife Vijayalakshmi After Renuka Swamy's Murder, Claims Report

Kannada actor Darshan, who has been named as the prime accused in the sensational Renuka Swamy murder case, reportedly performed a puja with his wife Vijayalakshmi after committing the gruesome crime in Bengaluru. The actor is currently lodged in jail after being arrested on June 12.

As per reports, Darshan paid a group of his fans to thrash and kill Renuka Swamy on June 9 and they later disposed his body off in a drain in Bengaluru. The actor then travelled to Vijayalakshmi's residence in Hosakerehalli, where he performed a puja with his wife in the flat.

Post the puja, he headed to Mysuru, from where he was arrested on June 12, after Renuka Swamy's body was recovered from the drain.

Meanwhile, Vijayalakshmi was summoned by the police on Wednesday and she was questioned for nearly five hours for details related to the case. She was quizzed about Darshan's footwear being found at her residence despite the fact that the two lived separately.

Vijayalakshmi recorded her statement and she has now been listed as a witness in the case.

The post mortem report of Renuka Swamy has revealed some shocking details about the murder and the chain of events that followed the crime. The report indicated that he suffered a ruptured testicle after he was kicked. One of his ears was also missing, and his mouth was mutilated and broken. Reportedly, some parts of Renuka Swamy's body were 'eaten by dogs'.

Police also stated that he was beaten up with sticks and rods, and the use of electrical shocks is also suspected.

Darshan reportedly hired a bunch of people to kill Renuka Swamy after the latter allegedly sent lewd messages to the former's partner, actress Pavithra Gowda.