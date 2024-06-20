'Testicles Damaged, Dogs Ate Body Parts': Darshan's Fan Renuka Swamy's Autopsy Report Reveals Horrifying Details

The autopsy report of Kannada actor Darshan's fan Renuka Swamy has revealed several gruesome and horrifying details about his murder. Darshan was arrested in Mysuru on June 12 in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy, who had allegedly sent lewd messages to actress Pavithra Gowda, Darshan's close friend, on social media.

According to the autopsy report, Renuka Swamy's death was caused due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries he sustained, reported PTI. The viscera samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further investigation.

Renuka Swamy was found near a flyover in Bengaluru on June 9. He was reportedly kidnapped and murdered as per the instructions given by Darshan.

A report in India Today mentioned that the photos taken by crime branch team shows black and blue marks on Renuka Swamy's back, arms and chest. The post-mortem report of the 33-year-old also indicated that he suffered a ruptured testicle after he was kicked. One of his ears was also missing, and his mouth was mutilated and broken. Reportedly, some parts of Renuka Swamy's body were 'eaten by dogs'.

One of the accused, Raghavendra, who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renuka Swamy to a shed in RR Nagar in Bengaluru, on the pretext that Darshan wanted to meet him. However, he was allegedly tortured and killed in the shed. Renuka Swamy's body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9.

Meanwhile, the investigation team has recovered things such as lathi, a water bottle and wooden logs from the crime scene. Blood stains and material evidence, including a DVR containing the CCTV footage, is also in the team's possession.

A report in PTI has stated that Darshan has confessed to have given Rs 30 lakh to another accused Pradosh for the disposal of the body and to ensure that "his name does not come out."