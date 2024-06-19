 Darshan's Wife Vijayalakshmi Meets Him In Bengaluru Police Station A Week After Arrest In Renuka Swamy Murder Case
Darshan Thoogudeepa, along with his close friend Pavithra Gowda, were arrested in connection with Renuka Swamy's murder case on June 12, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on June 12, 2024, in connection with the Renuka Swamy murder case. A week later, his wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, visited him at the Annapoorneshwari police station in Bengaluru.

According to One India, Vijayalakshmi will be giving her statement to the police today after receiving a notice in the murder case.

The report further states that the police issued a notice to Vijayalakshmi after Darshan's shoes were found at her residence.

Renuka Swamy, who was a die-hard fan of Darshan Thoogudeepa, was murdered on June 8, 2024, at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru, for sending derogatory comments to Pavithra Gowda, an actress who is allegedly Darshan's girlfriend.

Reportedly, the shoes found at Vijayalakshmi's apartment were worn by him at the time of Renuka Swamy's murder, which was later seized by the authorities.

Vijayalakshmi has recorded her statement about the same.

Darshan, Pavithra, and 13 of his associates have also been arrested for the murder of Renuka Swamy.

On June 15, a Bengaluru court extended the police custody of Darshan and Pavithra till June 20, 2024.

The autopsy report reveals that Renuka succumbed to shock and hemorrhage after suffering 15 wounds on various parts of his body.

The police claimed that Swamy was kidnapped from Chitradurga on June 8, 2024.

