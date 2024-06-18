Kannada Actor Darshan's Farmhouse Manager Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru, Note & Video Message Recovered

In a shocking turn of events, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's manager, who looked after his Bengaluru farmhouse, died by suicide inside the property itself. He even left behind a suicide note and a video message, and his body was recovered near the farmhouse.

In the suicide note, the manager, identified as Sridhar, mentioned that he had decided to end his life due to extreme loneliness. He also left behind a video message in which he stated the same reason, and urged authorities to not involve his loved ones in the case.

He wrote in the note that he alone was responsible for his death.

Police have now launched a probe to check for possible connection between the suicide and the Renuka Swamy murder case in which Darshan is embroiled.

This comes a day after reports claimed that Darshan's former manager Mallikarjun has been been missing since 2018. The latter reportedly stole Rs 2 crore from the actor before fleeing and going missing.

Darshan was arrested on June 12 after being named as an accused in the sensational Renuka Swamy murder case. Reportedly, Renuka sent lewd messages to the actor's girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda, which irked Darshan and he decided to take matters in his own hands.

He reportedly paid a huge sum to a bunch of his fans and asked them to kidnap Renuka, thrash him and eventually kill him. After the murder, they dumped the body in a drain in Bengaluru.

Pavithra has also been lodged in jail in connection with the case.