 Kichcha Sudeep REACTS To Darshan's Arrest In Murder Case: 'Renuka Swamy's Family & His Unborn Child Deserve Justice'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKichcha Sudeep REACTS To Darshan's Arrest In Murder Case: 'Renuka Swamy's Family & His Unborn Child Deserve Justice'

Kichcha Sudeep REACTS To Darshan's Arrest In Murder Case: 'Renuka Swamy's Family & His Unborn Child Deserve Justice'

Darshan was furious after Renuka Swamy, a pharmacy worker, sent obscene messages and photos to Pavithra Gowda

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
article-image

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep has reacted to Darshan's arrest in connection with his fan Renuka Swamy's murder case. Darshan was arrested in Mysuru on June 12 for being involved in the killing of Renuka Swamy. It has been reported that the actor paid Rs 5 lakh each to two of the four men who took the blame for the murder of Renuka, who had sent lewd messages to Darshan's close friend, actress Pavithra Gowda.

According to several media reports, the 33-year-old victim was a die hard fan of the Sandalwood actor. Reacting to the case and Darshan's murder, Kichcha told media persons on Sunday (June 16), "We are only aware of what the media is showing to us because we are not going to police station to get the information. It looks like the media and the police are working hard to uncover the truth. There's no doubt about that. It would be wrong for me to speak on their behalf or against them."

Read Also
Darshan's Lawyer Claims Pavithra Gowda Is NOT His Second Wife, Partner: 'They Have Friendly...
article-image

Kichcha further said that Renuka's family members deserve justice. For those unversed, Renuka's wife is three-months pregnant.

The Vikrant Rona actor further added, "That family deserves justice. That girl deserves justice. Renuka Swamy, who died on the streets, deserves justice. The unborn child deserves justice. Above all, everyone should have faith in justice, and justice should prevail in this case."

According to media reports, Darshan was furious after Renuka, a pharmacy worker, sent obscene messages and photos to his rumoured partner Pavithra Gowda.

Read Also
Actress Divya Spandana REACTS To Darshan's Arrest: 'You Don’t Go Around Beating Up & Killing...
article-image

Several shocking details have emerged during the investigation into the murder of Renuka Swamy. According to media reports, Renuka was allegedly beaten up with a belt and sticks and then thrown against a wall, leading to his death.

Pavithra and Darshan were rumoured to be in a relationship since the last 10 years. Also, besides darshan and Pavithra, nearly 10 people have been taken into police custody in connection with the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

YRKKH's Pratiksha Honmukhe Finally Reacts To News Of Dating Shehzada Dhami & Ouster From Show, Says,...

YRKKH's Pratiksha Honmukhe Finally Reacts To News Of Dating Shehzada Dhami & Ouster From Show, Says,...

Sharmajee Ki Beti OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Sharmajee Ki Beti OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Jennifer Lopez Calls Ben Affleck 'Hero' Amid Divorce Rumours

Jennifer Lopez Calls Ben Affleck 'Hero' Amid Divorce Rumours

VIDEO: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Quash Breakup Rumours, Step Out For Romantic Dinner Date In...

VIDEO: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra Quash Breakup Rumours, Step Out For Romantic Dinner Date In...

Kichcha Sudeep REACTS To Darshan's Arrest In Murder Case: 'Renuka Swamy's Family & His Unborn Child...

Kichcha Sudeep REACTS To Darshan's Arrest In Murder Case: 'Renuka Swamy's Family & His Unborn Child...