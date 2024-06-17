Kichcha Sudeep REACTS To Darshan's Arrest In Murder Case: 'Renuka Swamy's Family & His Unborn Child Deserve Justice'

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep has reacted to Darshan's arrest in connection with his fan Renuka Swamy's murder case. Darshan was arrested in Mysuru on June 12 for being involved in the killing of Renuka Swamy. It has been reported that the actor paid Rs 5 lakh each to two of the four men who took the blame for the murder of Renuka, who had sent lewd messages to Darshan's close friend, actress Pavithra Gowda.

According to several media reports, the 33-year-old victim was a die hard fan of the Sandalwood actor. Reacting to the case and Darshan's murder, Kichcha told media persons on Sunday (June 16), "We are only aware of what the media is showing to us because we are not going to police station to get the information. It looks like the media and the police are working hard to uncover the truth. There's no doubt about that. It would be wrong for me to speak on their behalf or against them."

Kichcha further said that Renuka's family members deserve justice. For those unversed, Renuka's wife is three-months pregnant.

The Vikrant Rona actor further added, "That family deserves justice. That girl deserves justice. Renuka Swamy, who died on the streets, deserves justice. The unborn child deserves justice. Above all, everyone should have faith in justice, and justice should prevail in this case."

According to media reports, Darshan was furious after Renuka, a pharmacy worker, sent obscene messages and photos to his rumoured partner Pavithra Gowda.

Several shocking details have emerged during the investigation into the murder of Renuka Swamy. According to media reports, Renuka was allegedly beaten up with a belt and sticks and then thrown against a wall, leading to his death.

Pavithra and Darshan were rumoured to be in a relationship since the last 10 years. Also, besides darshan and Pavithra, nearly 10 people have been taken into police custody in connection with the case.