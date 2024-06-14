Actress Divya Spandana REACTS To Darshan's Arrest: 'You Don’t Go Around Beating Up & Killing People'

Kannada actress and former Congress leader Divya Spandana made a statement against the arrest of Kannada actor Darshan, who has been accused of murdering Renuka Swamy. He was a fan because he allegedly commented on the social media account of Pavithra Gowda, Darshan's friend and small-time actress, accusing her of causing a schism between the actor and his wife. Reportedly, as per the police sources, he used indecent language and posted offensive messages.

Divya took to her Instagram story and penned her thoughts about Renukaswamy's death and Darshan's arrest. She wrote, “There’s a block option given on social media for a reason. If the trolling persists, you file a complaint. The trolls have trolled me incessantly using filthy language. Not just me, they’ve trolled other actors too. They haven’t spared their wives and children either. What a sad society we live in. I have filed cases like any law abiding citizen should. Sometimes post a warning from the police to the trolls l have taken back the case too on compassionate grounds.”

PM

She added, “I’ve also considered the fact that these people are young and have a future ahead and they’re ruining/ wasting their lives by trolling using anonymous handles. No one is above the law. No one should take the law into their hands. You don’t go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice whether you believe justice will be served or not.”

On concluding the note, she also thanked Bengaluru police for their work. “A word of appreciation and respect for the police officers discharging their duties. It’s a thankless job. And they’re doing their best. I truly hope they don’t succumb to pressure from political parties and reinstate the faith of the people in law and justice,” she added.

On the work front, Divya made a cameo appearance in the film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy, and presented by Rakshit Shetty under the Paramvah Pictures banner. The film stars Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa and Tejas Jayanna Urs, while Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar, Shine Shetty and Ramya make cameo appearances. The film was released on 21 July 2023.