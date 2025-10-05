Did Anusha Dandekar 'Use' Karan Kundrra For S*x, Travel & Other 'Exciting' Things? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Actors and former couple Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra are once again in the spotlight after a video interview featuring the former surfaced, in which she alleged that Karan had cheated on her. Following this, Karan hit back, calling her a "cruel elite woman." Now, another clip from one of Anusha's podcast has gone viral, where she can be seen discussing situationships.

Explaining what situationship means in her opinion, she said, "For me it is like a placeholder, you are warming the seat until the better option comes along. It's basically like you are filling that gap with a temporary person, using them for your weddings, companionship, travel, birthdays, exciting things, sex, whatever. You are still waiting for that better person to come along. And you can say, 'This is just a situationship'. And once the better person comes along, then you move the placeholder out and the real relationship begins. That's what I think is situationship."

However, an edited clip of this portion has gone viral on social media and netizens ended up criticising Anusha and posting hateful comments for her as they felt she talked about 'using' Karan.

she was never in love 😭😭😭

used guys for sex, birthday, travels and then moved to next. pic.twitter.com/99QeN1FYnA — sky (@shiptothesky) October 4, 2025

"She was never in love 😭😭😭 used guys for sex, birthday, travels and then moved to next," a user wrote on X. Another posted, "The whole episode is embarrassing, she keeps on repeating how all her past relationships were just to temporarily fill a void. You do you girl but then why drag others."

"Admitting all her relationships were actually situationship for her.. Anusha Dandekar is disgusting.. no respect for any person or relation," wrote another user.

"So her bf was using the same dating app they were promoting together to find new girls while she was just using him for sex, free trips and gifts and waiting to find someone better ! Audacity to call her bf cheater. Peak feminism," another comment read.

Anusha has not reacted to the viral video yet.

Anusha and Karan reportedly dated from 2016 to 2019, until they called it quits in late 2020. A few years ago, Anusha had hinted at infidelity being the reason for their breakup, adding that she was cheated and lied to, and the relationship took a toll on her self-respect.

Recently, on her YouTube channel Unverified - The Podcast, Anusha opened up about her experience with a dating app. Without naming Karan, she revealed that she was signed to do campaigns for the app (Bumble) and had also secured a deal for her then-boyfriend to join the campaign alongside her.

She added, "The most he’s ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we’re doing the campaign together."

Further, Anusha said, "Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he’s using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai."

"Apparently, I am the gold digger. Even though I used to give him work. He would tell people that he is with me just for work," added the actress.

Karan is now in a relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash, whom he fell in love with during their time on Bigg Boss 15.