Mumbai: Bandra Police Arrests Farhan Akhtar's Mother Honey Irani's Driver In ₹12 Lakh Fraud

Mumbai: The Bandra police have arrested the driver of actor Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani for alleged cheating.
As reported by the FPJ on Saturday, the accused, Naresh Singh, 35, used Akhtar’s cards to fill fuel in Irani’s cars but allegedly struck a deal with a Bandra West petrol pump employee, Arun Singh, 52, who gave him cash for a commission. The police said Arun Singh is absconding.
The Bandra police had registered the case on October 1 against the two accused. The fraud was caught by Irani’s manager, Diya Bhatia, who reported the misappropriation to the tune of Rs 12 lakh.
