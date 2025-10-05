 Anita Hassanandani Wins Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, Beats Krishna Shroff; Ektaa Kapoor Congratulates - VIDEO
Actress Anita Hassanandani won the first season of reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. She was announced as the winner in the finale episode on October 5. The actress lifted the trophy amid dhol-taashe and celebrations.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, the season stood out for showing the simple and real beauty of village life while challenging its celebrity contestants. From milking cows and drawing water from a well to cooking on a chulha and bonding with the villagers, Anita's journey showed her strength, kindness, and warmth, which won the hearts of her co-contestants, the locals, and viewers alike.

Speaking about her win, Anita reportedly said, "When I agreed to be part of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, I knew it would push me far out of my comfort zone, but I didn’t anticipate just how much I would grow through the experience."

She added that she wanted to win the show for her husband and son. "From day one, I kept telling myself I wanted to win this for Aaravv and Rohit; they have been my biggest motivation throughout. Every time I struggled or missed home, I thought of them and pushed myself harder. Today, holding this trophy feels surreal. It’s not just my win; it’s our win as a family. This journey has been raw, emotional, humbling and truly unforgettable; I’ll carry these lessons with me forever."

Soon after the finale episode, producer Ektaa Kapoor met Anita and congratulated her for winning the show. She shared a selfie video on her Instagram story in which she is heard saying, "Honouring the champion, the finest Chorii, the victor."

The fight to win the trophy was between five finalists - Anita, Dolly Javed, Krishna Shroff, Erika Packard, and Surabhi Mehra.

Meanwhile, the Chhoriyan decided to support the families who welcomed them with love. Dolly Javed gave Rs 60,000 and a sewing machine to Kiran and her mother, Surbhi took responsibility for Naman Naithik's education from 3rd grade onwards at Vinayak School, Anita promised to fund the complete education of Shaguna Bai’s grandchild, Erika sponsored two years of schooling for Kiran Rathod’s son, and Krishna donated Rs 1 lakh to Manish for farming.

