Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Welcome Baby Girl 2 Years After Marriage; Salman Khan Returns From Panvel Farmhouse To Celebrate With Family

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2023, years after Arbaaz's divorce with actress Malaika Arora.

Sshura was hospitalised on October 4 in Mumbai. Several videos have surfaced on social media in which Arbaaz, his brother Sohail Khan, and his and Malaika's son Arhaan Khan, are seen entering the hospital.

According to a report in AajTak, Arbaaz's brother, superstar Salman Khan is returning to his Bandra residence from Panvel farmhouse to celebrate with his family members.

While Arbaaz has not officially shared the good news with his fans on social media, several media reports have confirmed that he ha become a father again.

In June 2025, Arbaaz had opened up on Sshura's pregnancy, and stated that it was an "exciting phase" of their lives.

"I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life in our life," the 57-year-old told Delhi Times.

He went on to say that the both Sshura and he are nervous. "I am getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility," he gushed.

When asked what kind of parent he thinks he would be to the soon-to-be-born baby, Arbaaz said that he does not have a category and just wants to be a good parent. "A good parent is someone who's around for their child, who's attentive, who's probably caring, loving and is doing the best to provide to the child. That's all that I want to be," he stated.

Arbaaz and Sshura got married in a hush-hush ceremony in December 2023, and they have a massive age gap of 22 years between them.

Arbaaz was previously married to actress and model, Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998, but in May 2017, they officially got divorced after 19 years of marriage.