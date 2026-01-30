'I Am Sure You Will Be Feisty, Strong...': Shah Rukh Khan Sends Warm Wishes To Rani Mukerji On Mardaani 3 Release

Shah Rukh Khan Sends Warm Wishes To Rani Mukerji On Mardaani 3 Release |

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday extended his best wishes to Rani Mukerji for the release of her latest film "Mardaani 3", praising the actor for embodying strength and compassion both on and off screen.

The action thriller marks the third instalment in the popular "Mardaani" franchise, which features Mukerji as cop ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film released in theatres on Friday.

"Just from the heartâ?¦. to my Rani 'Mardaani' all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too (sic)," Khan wrote on X.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, "Mardaani 3" sees Mukerji reprise her role as the fearless police officer as she investigates the disappearance of dozens of young girls across multiple locations.

As the investigation widens, Roy uncovers a deeply entrenched human trafficking racket operating and leads her to a formidable antagonist known as "Amma".

The film also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

The "Mardaani" series began with the 2014 film and was followed by "Mardaani 2" in 2019.

Khan and Mukerji have starred together in several popular films over the years, including "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna" and "Chalte Chalte".

In 2025, the two won their first National Film Awards. Khan received the best actor honour for his performance in "Jawan", while Mukerji received the award for best actress for her role in "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway".

