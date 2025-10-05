What Is The Age Gap Between Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan?

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan got married to makeup artist Sshura Khan in Mumbai on December 24, 2023, in the presence of their closest friends and family members. On October 5, they became proud parents as they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

While the couple has not announced the happy news officially on social media yet, several media reports have confirmed the same.

Age difference between Arbaaz and Sshura

While Arbaaz is a Bollywood celebrity, Sshura has always managed to stay away from the spotlight. She is the makeup artist to some of the biggest names in the tinsel town, including Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Tandon.

According to media reports, Sshura was born in July 1982, and is presently aged 43, whereas Arbaaz turned 58 in August this year. There is an age difference of 15 years between the couple, and yet they are head over heels in love with each other.

Arbaaz and Sshura's relationship

Arbaaz and Sshura reportedly met on the sets of the former's film, Patna Shukla, and love blossomed between the two. However, they managed to keep their relationship tightly under the wraps until the wedding day.

Arbaaz was previously married to actress and model, Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998, but in May 2017, they officially got divorced after 19 years of marriage.

In June 2025, Arbaaz had opened up on Sshura's pregnancy, and stated that it was an "exciting phase" of their lives.

During an interaction with Delhi Times, he had said that they are nervous. "I am getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility," he stated.

When asked what kind of parent he thinks he would be to the soon-to-be-born baby, Arbaaz said that he does not have a category and just wants to be a good parent.