'Nervous Hai Ki Aage Jaake...': Chachu-To-Be Sunny Kaushal Opens Up About Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Pregnancy News – VIDEO

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expecting their first baby together after 3.5 years of marriage. In September this year, the couple took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture showing Katrina flaunting her baby bump while Vicky lovingly cradled it.

Sunny Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Pregnancy News

Now, Vicky’s younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, has shared his excitement about becoming a chacha and reacted to the happy news. Speaking to Instant Bollywood on Saturday, he said, "Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai (It's happy news and everyone is delighted)."

"Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (We’re also nervous about what lies ahead), so we are just waiting for that day to come," added Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Pregnancy Announcement

In a joint post, Katrina shared an adorable photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, shared an adorable photo on social media, where the duo twinned in white as Vicky lovingly cradled Katrina's baby bump while posing at their Mumbai home.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021. The intimate wedding was attended by their close friends and celebrities, including Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.

The couple kept their relationship under wraps until the day they got married.

Sunny Kaushal's Work Front

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the 2024 film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to the 2021 hit Haseen Dillruba, where Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey reprised their roles as Rani Kashyap and Rishu Saxena.

Next, Sunny has Letters To Mr. Khanna, starring Neetu Kapoor and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.