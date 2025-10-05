 'Nervous Hai Ki Aage Jaake...': Chachu-To-Be Sunny Kaushal Opens Up About Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Pregnancy News – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Nervous Hai Ki Aage Jaake...': Chachu-To-Be Sunny Kaushal Opens Up About Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Pregnancy News – VIDEO

'Nervous Hai Ki Aage Jaake...': Chachu-To-Be Sunny Kaushal Opens Up About Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Pregnancy News – VIDEO

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expecting their first child after 3.5 years of marriage. Sharing their joy on Instagram, Katrina flaunted her baby bump while Vicky cradled it lovingly. Actor Sunny Kaushal, Vicky's younger brother, expressed excitement about becoming a chacha, saying, "Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai. Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expecting their first baby together after 3.5 years of marriage. In September this year, the couple took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture showing Katrina flaunting her baby bump while Vicky lovingly cradled it.

Sunny Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Pregnancy News

Now, Vicky’s younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, has shared his excitement about becoming a chacha and reacted to the happy news. Speaking to Instant Bollywood on Saturday, he said, "Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai (It's happy news and everyone is delighted)."

"Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (We’re also nervous about what lies ahead), so we are just waiting for that day to come," added Kaushal.

FPJ Shorts
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Urges Citizens To Embrace Swadeshi Products For India’s Global Leadership Goal - VIDEO
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Urges Citizens To Embrace Swadeshi Products For India’s Global Leadership Goal - VIDEO
Bizarre Visuals! Match Interrupted For Bug Fumigation As Players Step Off Field During IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup Clash; Video 
Bizarre Visuals! Match Interrupted For Bug Fumigation As Players Step Off Field During IND W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup Clash; Video 
RPF Solves Fake ₹1.82 Crore Robbery On Jabalpur-CSMT Garib Rath Express Within 72 Hours
RPF Solves Fake ₹1.82 Crore Robbery On Jabalpur-CSMT Garib Rath Express Within 72 Hours
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 05, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 05, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw

Check out the video:

Read Also
Akshay Kumar Has Special Request To Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal After Pregnancy Announcement: 'Baby...
article-image

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Pregnancy Announcement

In a joint post, Katrina shared an adorable photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, shared an adorable photo on social media, where the duo twinned in white as Vicky lovingly cradled Katrina's baby bump while posing at their Mumbai home.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021. The intimate wedding was attended by their close friends and celebrities, including Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.

The couple kept their relationship under wraps until the day they got married.

Sunny Kaushal's Work Front

On the work front, Sunny was last seen in the 2024 film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to the 2021 hit Haseen Dillruba, where Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey reprised their roles as Rani Kashyap and Rishu Saxena.

Next, Sunny has Letters To Mr. Khanna, starring Neetu Kapoor and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Nervous Hai Ki Aage Jaake...': Chachu-To-Be Sunny Kaushal Opens Up About Katrina Kaif, Vicky...

'Nervous Hai Ki Aage Jaake...': Chachu-To-Be Sunny Kaushal Opens Up About Katrina Kaif, Vicky...

Bhumi Pednekar Brings Desi Grace To Singapore In Exquisite Rohit Bal Ensemble: See Pics

Bhumi Pednekar Brings Desi Grace To Singapore In Exquisite Rohit Bal Ensemble: See Pics

How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch It Online?

How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date Announced: When & Where To Watch It Online?

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Damian...

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Damian...

'It Was Not Necessary': Nikki Tamboli Questions BF Arbaz Patel Over 'Side Hug' Comment To Dhanashree...

'It Was Not Necessary': Nikki Tamboli Questions BF Arbaz Patel Over 'Side Hug' Comment To Dhanashree...