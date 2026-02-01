Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rani Mukerji's Cop Thriller Sees Slight Growth On First Saturday, Earns ₹6 Crore

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Rani Mukerji returned with the new instalment of her hit cop-thriller franchise, Mardaani 3, reprising her role as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy IPS. Released on January 30, coinciding with her 30th anniversary in cinema, the film opened to mixed reviews. While the first half was appreciated, some critics found the second half poorly written. The movie had a slow start at the box office, earning Rs 4 crore on its opening day.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected Rs 6 crore on its second day, bringing its total to Rs 10 crore. The film appears to be facing stiff competition from Sunny Deol's Border 2, which earned Rs 17.75 crore on its second Saturday (day 9).

Mardaani 3 Cast

Mardaani 3 also features Janki Bodiwala, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar, Indraneel Bhattacharya and others, along with actress Mallika Prasad, who plays the main antagonist, Amma.

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

The film is the third instalment in the Mardaani series, following Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019).

Mardaani 3 Budget

While the production house YRF has not officially announced the budget for Mardaani 3, reports suggest it was made on approximately Rs 60 crore. The film will need a strong box office performance over the weekend and steady collections during the weekdays to make a solid recovery.

Free Press Journal's Mardaani 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Mardaani 3 is a decent watch, but it is very predictable, and the second half could have been better. However, great performances and an excellent background score save the film. Also, what works for Mardaani 3 is the climax. We once again come out of the theatre with a strong feeling of being empowered, and also with a question, 'Why Are Always Girls/Women Targetted?'"