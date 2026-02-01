Dhadak 2 Director Shazia Iqbal Makes Instagram Account Private After Criticising Dhurandhar, Calling It 'Sinister'

Shazia Iqbal, who directed Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's critically acclaimed film Dhadak 2, took a dig at Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar and called it a 'sinister' film. After a successful theatrical run, the film released on Netflix recently and the buzz surrounding it refuses to die down.

Amid the praises Dhurandhar has been receiving, Shazia took to her Instagram stories on Sunday (February 1) to slam the film and its makers. However, hours after sharing the posts, she made her Instagram account private.

While she did not mention Dhurandhar anywhere, she added the film's song in the background and it was enough for everyone to guess that she is referring to the Aditya Dhar-directorial.

"What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional – inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film. But it’s a ‘well made’ film guys… With some cool BgM (smile emoji). Well done industry dud bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy," the director wrote.

Shazia shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM which stated, "How are so many people/lists saying Dhadak 2 and Dhurandhar in the same breath, like schizophrenia ho gaya hai kya logon ko (do they have schizophrenia or what). Or people really do contain multitudes and we’re too rigid."

She further pointed her remarks at the teaser of Vipul Shah's upcoming film The Kerala Story 2, a sequel to his 2023 blockbuster, and wrote, "And then there is Kerala Story 2 teaser," along with the audio of AR Rahman’s song 'Ye Jo Des Hai Tera'.

Shazia made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak 2. While the film received positive reviews from critics and fans, it managed to earn only Rs 22.45 crore at box office in India.

She had earlier directed the 2018 short film Bebaak, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.