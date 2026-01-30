 Mardaani 3 X (Twitter) Review: 'Mass With A Message', 'Powerful AF'; Rani Mukerji Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed
Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 has hit the big screens today (January 30, 2026). Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, Mardaani 3 has left netizens impressed.

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3 has hit the big screens today (January 30, 2026). The film's trailer had grabbed the attention of the audience, and many people have already watched the movie. Netizens are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter), and they are very impressed with Mardaani 3, and Rani's performance in it.

A netizen tweeted, "Mardaani 3 proves meaningful films can still be thrilling and impactful. #MustWatchMardaani3 (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Mass with a message 🔥🎬 Mardaani 3 opens strong bookings pick up. Paisa vasool talk, packed shows and asolid weekend on the cards (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Mardaani3 = POWERFUL AF !!! ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Rani Mukerji just CAME BACK and BODIED it!!! Ferocious queen energy, she’s literally eating every single scene!!! Shivani Shivaji Roy is BACK and scarier than ever 😈💪 #Rani supremacy The whole movie? INTENSE. GRIPPING. No boring moments, just straight TENSION and justice punches to the face!!! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Mardaani 3 Review

When it comes to critics' reviews, Mardaani 3 is getting a mixed response. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Mardaani 3 is a decent watch, but it is very predictable, and the second half could have been better. However, great performances and an excellent background score save the film. Also, what works for Mardaani 3 is the climax. We once again come out of the theatre with a strong feeling of being empowered, and also with a question, 'Why Are Always Girls/Women Targetted?'"

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

Mardaani 3 is expected to take a decent start at the box office. On its first day, the film might collect around Rs. 3-4 crore. Well, the reviews are mixed, but the word of mouth is good, so we can expect Mardaani 3 to show a jump at the box office over the weekend.

